Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has announced the final phase of Bay Grove Residences on Dubai Islands, following the successful sell-out of the previously released upscale waterfront residential units. A perfect blend of beachside tranquillity and city vibrancy, the latest development within the Dubai Islands project further enhances the allure of Nakheel’s premium living destination.

Comprising four exquisitely designed buildings in a contemporary architectural style, this phase of the sought-after Bay Grove Residences on Island B offers 257 urban residential units. The phase features one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments, as well as a penthouse. The penthouse is the only residence of its kind in the entire Bay Grove collection, making it truly unique. Located in the final phase of the development, its private and uninterrupted position sets it apart.

Inside, the spacious open-plan living and dining area boasts double-height ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows, fostering a bright and airy atmosphere. This space seamlessly transitions to a large terrace, ideal for entertaining, while offering nearly 360-degree water views that enhance the sense of openness and connection to the surroundings. Carefully selected details, such as custom joinery and stylish screens, add character and elegance to the residence. The primary suite features a generous walk-in closet, harmonising comfort with practical design.

Offering exclusive access to Crystal Beach and situated near Marina Beach, each residential unit is strategically positioned to provide panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf, ensuring residents can enjoy a beachfront lifestyle with exceptional shoreline amenities. Set across a lush green podium, with seamless access to an infinity lap pool and a family pool, along with a host of well-designed amenities including a clubhouse, fitness centre, yoga space, kids' club and pet wash area, the latest phase combines contemporary design with coastal living at its finest. Residents can enjoy a swimmable beach and boardwalk, complemented by a community park and jogging and cycling paths, promoting a balanced lifestyle within a vibrant location.

Set against the sweeping views of the Dubai skyline, Bay Grove Residences presents a vibrant residential ecosystem with elegantly designed units that offer an elevated living experience. Created as a wholesome community with ample living spaces that foster a well-rounded lifestyle, this pet-friendly development seamlessly combines comfort, convenience, and connectivity.

A visionary waterfront destination, Dubai Islands is a premium location that aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, featuring open spaces, parks, and golf courses overlooking the Arabian Gulf. The Dubai Islands comprise five islands covering a total area of 18.6 square kilometres and boast over 20 kilometres of beaches, offering waterfront living, opulent resorts, and cultural hubs within a short distance of Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport, and marine ports.

