Dubai: Deliverect, a global ecosystem of on and off-premise solutions that empowers restaurants and retailers to sell anywhere and deliver everywhere, has partnered with Paymob, MENA’s leading financial services enabler. This collaboration sees Paymob listed on Deliverect Pay, enabling all restaurants in the Middle East to accept and process transactions seamlessly.

With Paymob now integrated with Deliverect Pay, it will enable restaurants to use its payment gateway system for online orders on Deliverect Direct. Restaurants can benefit from its embedded payment experiences, enjoy swift access to their funds, higher acceptance rates, and receive dedicated account management support. Food and beverage outlets will also have free daily settlement for the first three months along with preferential pricing.

Additionally, customers and restaurants can also take advantage of multiple payment options including card, bespoke digital wallets and ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ (BNPL) services.

The strategic partnership is part of Deliverect’s ongoing efforts to strengthen and elevate its payments ecosystem, delivering enhanced convenience for both outlets and consumers. This collaboration is also the first step of enhancing customers’ experience for both organisations with potential plans to integrate Paymob on Deliverect’s smart digital kiosks at all restaurants.

Naji Haddad, Vice President of EMEA at Deliverect, said: “We are delighted to partner with Paymob, which has established itself as one of the leading financial service enablers in the MENA region. This collaboration is of huge significance as it represents the start of an exciting journey, adding Paymob to the array of payment options available on Deliverect.

“By expanding our ecosystem with the addition of Paymob, restaurants can benefit greatly from seamless operations, giving them swift and easy access to funds of each order that will help them grow and scale their businesses with greater efficiency. More importantly, it increases our offerings of more in-store and off-store payments, providing ease for customers and restaurants.”

Islam Shawky, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Paymob, said: “Since its founding in 2015, We have made significant strides in positioning Paymob as a leader in financial services across industries. Our partnership with Deliverect further strengthens this position, adding to the growing list of businesses we work with to power F&B transactions industry in the region.

“Paymob has been carefully designed to ensure our payment infrastructure meets the needs of merchants, providing ease and accessibility. This empowers digital finance and allows us to expand our reach through our partnership with Deliverect by attracting new audiences.”

About Deliverect

Established in 2018, Deliverect is a global ecosystem of solutions for on and off-premise online food sales that boosts productivity, revenue and helps generate data insights for business owners. Today, a number of different brands are part of Deliverect’s portfolio including Deliverect Restaurants, which maximises businesses’ presence on delivery platforms through its automations, Pulse which elevates their marketing and Deliverect Direct that drives more frequence automated sales. Dispatch is also another, orchestrating deliveries across mile last-mile providers.

With our enterprise expertise, unrivalled reliability, largest integrations network and 24/7 premium support, Deliverect operates in 52 countries, empowering more than 50,000 locations including renowned chains such as Burger King, Little Caesars and Pret A Manger and has helped process more than 550 million orders to date across different food delivery channels like Noon, Careem, Jahez and Keeta.

About Paymob

Paymob is the leading financial services enabler in MENA delivering innovative financial technologies to customers across the region. Its gateway offers more than 50 omnichannel payment solutions and empowers close to 390,000 merchants including local SMEs and regional and global brands like Decathlon, Vodafone, LG, Uber, IKEA, and Shahid with access to innovative financial services.

Paymob was the first fintech company to receive the Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) Payments Facilitator license in 2018. The company launched in the UAE in 2022 and received The CBUAE Retail Payment Services License in 2025. Paymob received Saudi Payments PTSP certification in May 2023 enabling it to launch its operation in KSA. In December 2023 Paymob was a granted PSP license in Oman.

The Company is backed by global and regional investors including PayPal Ventures, Global Ventures, Kora Capital, Clay Point Capital, EBRD, Endeavor Catalyst, FMO, BII, Helios Digital Ventures, A15 and Nclude. More information at www.paymob.com

For press inquiries please contact: press@paymob.com