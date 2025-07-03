Shackleton joins Defender Rally as Official Expedition Apparel Supplier ahead of Defender’s entry to the 2026 Dakar Rally and FIA World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC)

Shackleton – a British expedition and performance apparel company – specialises in expertly engineered extreme weather protection and is synonymous with adventure and innovation

Defender will compete in Dakar and the W2RC in the new‘Stock’ category – for production-based vehicles – which from 2026 will conform to new and heavily revised regulations making it the perfect platform to demonstrate Defender’s extreme capability and durability

Dubai, UAE – Defender Rally has today announced performance apparel company Shackleton as Official Expedition Apparel Supplier ahead of Defender’s entry to the 2026 Dakar Rally and FIA World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC).

Shackleton – a British luxury brand with a unique combination of heritage, exploration and innovation – will equip the Defender team with high performance outerwear and technical layers as it takes on the W2RC in the ‘Stock’ category for production-based vehicles, the perfect platform to demonstrate Defender’s extreme capability and durability.

Shackleton’s products are tested and proven on expedition in extreme desert, mountain and polar environments, making them perfectly suited to maximise the performance of Defender Rally team members who will be working in unforgiving conditions throughout the W2RC. With desert temperatures often above 40 degrees Celsius in the day and below freezing at night, plus frequent high winds and sandstorms, Shackleton’s outerwear will be essential to protect the Defender team.

Martin Brooks,Co-Founder & CEO of Shackleton, said: “The Dakar has rightly been called the Everest of Motorsport. It is amongst sport’s most gruelling and demanding competitions and demands super-human levels of skill and endurance.

“We are in the business of equipping adventurers with the technical performance apparel they need to survive and thrive in extreme environments. We’re excited to equip the whole Defender Rally team, from the drivers to the mechanics to the support crew, with exactly the right kit to get the job done.

“The range of conditions and operating temperatures in the competition is huge; drivers need to be equipped to compete in 40 degrees of heat as well as camping in the desert at sub-zero temperatures.

“We are looking forward to working closely with the Defender Rally team on a range of exciting innovation and opportunities that stem from this partnership.”

Ryan Taylor, Head of Partnerships & Sponsorships at JLR Motorsport, said: “Announcing Shackleton as Official Expedition Apparel Supplier for Defender Rally is a huge milestone for the team as we move ever-closer toDefender’s 2026 Dakar and World Rally Raid Championship entry – the first of a three-year programme. The Defender team – drivers, mechanics, engineers and all support staff – will be working in the toughest of conditions for extended periods of time on all W2RC events, so knowing that they will be protected byShackleton apparel will be a key factor in our drive for success.”

For more information, visit: https://shackleton.com/pages/shackleton-defender-rally