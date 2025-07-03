Manama, Bahrain: The Business Year and the British Chamber of Commerce Bahrain (BCCB) are proud to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), reinforcing their shared commitment to spotlight Bahrain’s dynamic investment landscape and its strategic economic ties with the United Kingdom.

The MoU was signed by Clara Corominas Rührup, Country Director of The Business Year in Bahrain, and Paula Boast, Vice Chair of the BCCB, as part of the editorial development of The Business Year: Bahrain 2025/26 – The Strategic Gateway for Global Business.

This strategic partnership aims to promote Bahrain as a key gateway for British companies seeking expansion into the GCC, while also amplifying the Chamber’s mission to strengthen bilateral business ties, support UK enterprises in the region, and showcase the contributions of its member companies to Bahrain’s evolving economy.

“The British Chamber of Commerce Bahrain plays a vital role in shaping Bahrain’s business environment and in deepening UK–GCC ties,” said Clara Corominas. “We are proud to align with their mission and to bring international visibility to the success stories and sectors driving Bahrain’s next phase of growth.”

Paula Boast added, “We are delighted to formalise this collaboration with The Business Year,” said Paula Boast, Vice Chair of BCCB. “This MoU represents a valuable opportunity to highlight the strength and diversity of British business in Bahrain and to further strengthen the longstanding trade and investment relationship between our two nations. Through this partnership, we aim to amplify the voice of our members and promote the many opportunities Bahrain offers as a strategic hub for growth and innovation.”

Through this partnership, The Business Year will feature exclusive interviews with key leaders from the BCCB’s network and the wider business community, focusing on bilateral collaboration across finance, infrastructure, logistics, technology, education, and beyond.

The Business Year: Bahrain 2025/26 is scheduled for release at the end of Q3 2025 and will serve as a comprehensive guide for investors, CEOs, policymakers, and international stakeholders seeking to understand the opportunities shaping Bahrain’s role in the global business landscape.

More About The Business Year

The Business Year is a global media group dedicated to providing investors, businesses, and governments with firsthand insights into emerging and high-growth economies. With a strong presence in major international markets, TBY offers in-depth economic research, industry reports, and exclusive interviews with key decision-makers, shaping the global business landscape.

About British Chamber of Commerce Bahrain:

The British Chamber of Commerce Bahrain (BCCB) converted from the Bahrain British Business Forum (BBBF) in July 2023. The Chamber is a non-profit membership organisation for companies trading between Bahrain and UK. The Chamber is part of the Global Business Network of the British Chambers of Commerce providing connectivity to 76 accredited chambers around the world, and 53 UK-based chambers trading world-wide. The BBBF was formed in 1995 to promote trade and investment between Bahrain and Britain in a non-discriminatory, non-political and non-profit making manner. The Chamber works to create and sustain a favourable business environment and strives to assist and introduce new trade and investments to both countries that can benefit and enhance the common economic interests of our member companies.