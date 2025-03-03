Barcelona, Spain – Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced securing the first-ever licensing agreement for Cricket Wireless's Point of Sale (POS) system, “Aktivate”. Cricket Wireless, a leading prepaid wireless provider wholly owned by AT&T, offers affordable, no-annual-contract mobile services in the US powered by AT&T’s nationwide 5G network.

This agreement marks the first time that Cricket Wireless has licensed its Intellectual Property (IP) to a third party. It will enable Tech Mahindra to integrate Aktivate into its comprehensive suite of solutions for wireless service providers globally. Aktivate, a modern and intuitive mobile-first POS, powers Cricket’s 4000+ retail outlets, enabling store agents to quickly assist customers and provide superior experiences. Additionally, the solution incorporates GenAI into the interface to assist agents with any questions they have while serving customers.

Manish Mangal, Chief Technology Officer, Telecom & Global Business Head, Network Services, Tech Mahindra, said, "Traditional Point of Sale (POS) systems are often function-driven and fragmented. The strategic licensing agreement with AT&T to integrate Aktivate will enhance our existing portfolio, providing user-friendly GenAI-driven POS systems that increase sales, reduce training time, and improve customer satisfaction. Looking forward, we plan to incorporate Agentic AI to autonomously perform tasks, enabling store agents to focus fully on interacting with their customers."

The licensing agreement represents a significant milestone in an ongoing collaboration between Tech Mahindra and Cricket Wireless, showcasing their shared commitment to innovation in the telecommunications sector. Tech Mahindra has previously played a role in developing Aktivate, providing technical talent and collaborating on the rollout of new features to support the product’s evolution since its launch in 2018.

Matt Haymons, Chief Information Officer at Cricket Wireless, said, "Having worked with Tech Mahindra throughout Aktivate's development journey, I believe this agreement will generate significant value for both organizations. Tech Mahindra's technical expertise and industry knowledge make them a strong collaborator to expand Aktivate's reach to new markets."

The implementation of this agreement will begin immediately, with Tech Mahindra integrating Aktivate into its suite of telecommunications solutions and strengthening the long-standing relationship between the two organizations. Tech Mahindra will now offer this proven solution to wireless providers in markets where Cricket Wireless does not currently operate.

Scott Frank, Vice President of IP Sales at AT&T, said, "This licensing agreement demonstrates the innovative software development capabilities within AT&T and highlights how strategic agreements can create additional value streams from our technology investments. By working closely with trusted third parties like Tech Mahindra, we can maximize the return on our development efforts while helping advance the broader telecommunications industry."

This collaboration is in line with Tech Mahindra’s focus on enhancing and scaling customer service for global telecom providers with advanced GenAI technology. With a strong presence in the telecom industry and over 250 customers across 90 countries, Tech Mahindra is a trusted transformation partner with leading capabilities in network engineering and simplifying customer experience.

About Cricket Wireless

Cricket is focused on inspiring smiles, one meaningful connection at a time. We offer an easy and high-quality wireless experience on our reliable nationwide network. Our affordable, straightforward service plans include monthly taxes and don’t require an annual contract. Our customers also enjoy access to top-brand phones at affordable prices. Visit cricketwireless.com to learn more or find a store near you. Stay up to date with the Cricket Newsroom, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube. Smile. You’re on Cricket.

Cricket is a subsidiary of AT&T Inc. ©2025 Cricket Wireless LLC. All rights reserved. Cricket and the Cricket logo are trademarks under license to Cricket Wireless LLC.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 150,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at Speed™ imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com

