Dubai- TBWA\RAAD paved the way by hosting the first-ever D&AD New Blood Portfolio Review in the Middle East!

In partnership with D&AD, TBWA\RAAD opened its Dubai doors to fresh graduates and early professionals, offering them a golden opportunity to showcase their work to seasoned creatives. Eight of TBWA\RAAD’s top pirates took on the role of mentors, welcoming around 20 young aspiring creatives to review their portfolios and share deeper insights into the industry.

The event kicked off with a stimulating presentation by Santiago Cuesta, TBWA\RAAD’s Executive Creative Director, who dove into the secrets of crafting award-winning creative ideas. He shared unique perspectives on finding inspiration, navigating the creative terrain, and uncovering tips for professional growth. Attendees were then treated to a showcase of TBWA\RAAD’s most iconic campaigns.

After the presentation, the portfolio review sessions were led by TBWA\RAAD’s mentors. Participants received constructive feedback, personalized advice, and professional guidance to elevate their portfolios and refine their ideas, setting them on a solid foundation for their professional trajectory.

Reflecting on this significant collaboration, Walid Kanaan, Chief Creative Officer at TBWA\RAAD said, "We are thrilled to team up with D&AD in hosting this groundbreaking event in the region. This initiative underscores our commitment to nurturing emerging creative talent and providing them with the necessary resources to thrive in their careers. Watching these passionate graduates further develop their skills is truly heartwarming. We believe that empowering the next generation of creatives is crucial to keeping new blood flowing within the industry.”

Paul Drake, Foundation Director, D&AD, said: “D&AD is excited to be partnering with TBWA\RAAD on our first event for new and emerging creatives in the region; we hope that it is the first of many. Our partnership on the New Blood Portfolio event is all about supporting talent, helping them to develop networks and improving their creative practice. The industry advice and feedback from the event will help new creatives to take the next steps in their creative journey.”

The evening ended with a lively gathering, accompanied by DJ vibes, fostering networking opportunities and camaraderie among participants.

D&AD, considered by many as the world’s most prestigious benchmark for commercial creativity, is a global nonprofit organization that celebrates creative excellence in design and advertising. As part of D&AD, the New Blood initiatives - including Awards, a Festival, and an Academy – exclusively tailored for recent graduates and emerging creatives aim to nurture and inspire future creative talent worldwide to help them propel their careers.