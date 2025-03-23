Plant expected to avoid more than 3,850 tonnes of CO₂ annually, equivalent to more than 800 households’ electricity usage for a year

Installation strengthens Emerge’s presence in the agricultural sector, supporting the country’s net-zero goals

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Tanmiah Food Company, one of the Middle East’s leading providers of fresh poultry, processed proteins, animal feed, health products, and a restaurant operator, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Emerge, a joint venture between Masdar and the EDF Group. The agreement was signed at the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture by Zulfiqar Hamadani, Group CEO of Tanmiah Food Company, and Michel Abi Saab, General Manager of Emerge.

As part of this collaboration, Emerge will develop a 3 megawatt-peak (MWp) solar power plant at Tanmiah’s facility in Haradh, reinforcing our commitment to sustainability and supporting the Kingdom’s clean energy objectives.

Under the agreement, Emerge will provide a full turnkey solution for Tanmiah, including finance, design, procurement, construction, operations, and maintenance of the installation for 25 years. The solar power plant will provide 35% of the electricity required to run the agriculture processing facility, avoiding more than 3,850 tonnes of CO₂ annually. This is equivalent to more than 800 households’ electricity usage for a year.

Zulfiqar Hamadani, Group CEO Tanmiah, commented:

“At Tanmiah, sustainability is at the heart of our business strategy. The signing of this project with Emerge marks a significant milestone in our journey towards a more sustainable future. By investing in renewable energy, we are not only reducing our carbon footprint but also taking a crucial step toward our broader sustainability ambitions. By scaling these successes, we’re redefining what’s possible and inspiring meaningful change across the Company and the sector aligned with Vision 2030 targets related to renewable energy.”

Michel Abi Saab, Emerge General Manager, added:

“Saudi Arabia’s agriculture sector is on the right track to transform its energy supply. At Emerge, we are committed to supporting the ecosystem and businesses such as Tanmiah which are ready to adopt more sustainable and environmentally friendly operations. Tanmiah’s sustainability ambitions are industry-leading and powering this production facility with solar will play a key role in achieving these objectives. We are excited to support their energy transformation through our full turnkey solution with no upfront costs. This approach facilitates smooth and easy installation for our customers in commercial and industrial industries across the region.”

Sustainability is embedded in Tanmiah’s operations, with the Company’s vision to become the number one global halal sustainable healthy protein company by 2030. This renewable energy partnership with Emerge will support the Company in making this vision a reality.

The solar power agreement with Tanmiah underpins Emerge’s ambitions to help the agricultural sector adopt clean energy sources at no upfront cost. This is the second project for Emerge supporting the decarbonization of agricultural operations in the GCC.

Emerge was formed in 2021 to develop distributed solar, battery storage, off-grid solar and hybrid solutions for commercial and industrial clients. The company today supplies clean electricity to 38 commercial, industrial, educational and hospitality sites across the region.

About Tanmiah

Tanmiah Food Company, established in 1962, is one of the Middle East’s leading providers of fresh poultry, processed proteins, animal feed and health products, and a restaurants operator. It is a publicly listed Company on the Saudi stock market. It is worth noting that Al-Dabbagh Holding Group Company is a partner and founding shareholder of Tanmiah Food Company. Tanmiah’s fully integrated and highly efficient business model includes production, further processing, and distribution with products sold in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, and Kuwait. As of 31 December2024, Tanmiah operates 147 farms, seven hatcheries, four feed mills, and four primary processing plants, and, through its joint venture operations, it operates four further processing plants. Tanmiah distributes its products through a network of wholesalers, retailers, and food service outlets, as well as online directly to consumers. Sustainability is a core principle at Tanmiah, with initiatives including planting a million trees, using wastewater from its facilities, and turning waste products into fertilizer. For more information, visit www.tanmiah.com

About Emerge

Emerge is a joint venture between Masdar and EDF Group established to develop solar generation, energy storage and hybrid solutions in the Middle East. We support our business partners in achieving their sustainability goals. A home-grown company, Emerge was founded in 2021 and has since established a robust performance record. Emerge provides clients with comprehensive renewable energy solutions via solar power agreements. Clients do not have to make any initial financial commitments. This empowers our customers to concentrate on their core operations while reducing operational and energy expenditures.

About Masdar:

Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is one of the world’s fastest-growing renewable energy companies. As a global clean energy leader, Masdar is advancing the development and deployment of solar, wind, geothermal, battery storage and green hydrogen technologies to accelerate the energy transformation and help the world meet its net-zero ambitions. Established in 2006, Masdar has developed and invested in projects in over 40 countries with a combined capacity of 51 gigawatts (GW), providing affordable clean energy access to those who need it most and helping to power a more sustainable future.

Masdar is jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC, and Mubadala, and is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030 while aiming to be a leading producer of green hydrogen by the same year.

About EDF Group

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with a low carbon output of 434TWh, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 40.9 million customers and generated consolidated sales of €139.7 billion in 2023.

