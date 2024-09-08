Tamkeen announced its support for Hasan & Habib Sons of Mahmood Company's expansion plan to hire tens of Bahrainis and increasing the wages of 74 Bahraini employees. This support aligns with the company's objectives to boost productivity by adopting advanced technological solutions, which require hiring specialized talent.

The company will benefit from several Tamkeen programs, including the National Employment Program and the Wage Increment Program, as well as enterprises support programs aimed at boosting productivity, achieving sustainability, and creating job opportunities for local Bahraini talent at Fine Foods, one of the subsidiaries of Hasan & Habib Sons of Mahmood Company. The expansion plan for Hasan & Habib Sons of Mahmood Company involves opening three additional branches this year and implementing several advanced technological solutions to support productivity growth. This is in addition to its various activities in food supply for airlines, schools, hospitals, security institutions, hotels, and others.

On this occasion, Mr. Khalid Al Bayat, Chief Growth Officer highlighted the significance of this expansion and praised the company's efforts in utilizing Tamkeen's support programs. He stated: "The expansion project of Hasan & Habib Sons of Mahmood Company is an important step towards realizing the company's goals of increasing production capacity, which requires hiring specialized local talent and providing them with the necessary training in line with adopting advanced digital solutions. This will enhance the performance of the trade services sector, which contributed 4.4% to the GDP last year."

For his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Hasan & Habib Sons of Mahmood Company, Mr. Fareed Hasan Mahmood, emphasized the importance of this collaboration with Tamkeen. He stated: “We believe that employing Bahrainis is our duty as a national company, and since our inception, we have been committed to hiring local talent by utilizing the National Employment Program and the Wage Increment Support Program. Our national workforce can take on leadership roles within the company, and we will work with Tamkeen to achieve this by encouraging qualified talent and enhancing their capabilities through various programs offered by Tamkeen.”

Hasan & Habib Sons of Mahmood Company is considered one of the leading Bahraini family-owned companies in the fields of food supply (including frozen, chilled, and dry goods), fruits and vegetables, shipping, and construction. The group encompasses 25 companies and employs over 100 Bahraini staff. The group has established itself as a prominent player in the Bahraini market, leading in various operational and commercial sectors.

Tamkeen’s support for the private sector in Bahrain is aligned with its 2024 strategic priorities focused on economic impact under three pillars: increasing economic participation through employment opportunities for new market entrants, expanding career development opportunities available to the Bahraini workforce, and further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises and boosting productivity through the adoption of technology.