Dubai: Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd, a leading international technology company providing business management software, today announced the availability of TallyPrime Cloud Access for businesses across the UAE. TallyPrime Cloud Access provides customers secure, reliable, and cost-effective remote access to Tally’s flagship product TallyPrime without the hassle of managing local servers or other technical infrastructure.

With local data centers located within UAE, TallyPrime Cloud Access enables organizations to seamlessly access TallyPrime from any location, at any time, offering enhanced flexibility and efficiency. It also empowers multiple team members of an organization to collaborate on the same data concurrently from different locations, with user-wise security and access control. The unmatched security and privacy features offered by the solution, including secure authentication and dual-layer security, ensure the safeguarding of sensitive business information.

Vikas Panchal, General Manager - MENA, Tally Solutions, commented, “In today’s fast-paced business environment, the ability to work remotely with seamless access to critical business data is essential. TallyPrime Cloud Access ensures businesses can focus on what matters most—growth and efficiency—while enjoying the peace of mind that their data is safe, and their operations are streamlined. We aim to empower businesses to operate smoothly from anywhere, at any time, with the confidence of a secure and intuitive tool designed for today’s dynamic market.”

In addition, the solution enables effortless upgrades, seamless integration with third-party applications, and integrated productivity tools. TallyPrime Cloud Access extends the capability of TallyPrime by combining the simplicity and intuitive interface of TallyPrime with the flexibility, reliability, and scalability of a cloud-based solution. For chartered accountants, TallyPrime Cloud Access makes it easier to manage multiple client accounts seamlessly through its centralized data management and remote access.

A comprehensive business management software, TallyPrime has been catering to the diverse needs of businesses from accounting and invoicing to inventory management, business reports, and compliance management in MENA for over two decades. TallyPrime Cloud Access is currently available as an option for TallyPrime customers in the UAE seeking to leverage the flexibility and convenience of the cloud for their accounting and business management needs.

About Tally Software Solutions FZCO

Tally Software Solutions FZCO is a pioneer in the business management software industry. Accredited by the FTA and the GAZT, Tally Solutions has been present in the GCC for the last decade and has helped over 70,000 businesses in the country with their accounting, inventory, and compliance needs. Since its inception in 1986, Tally’s simple yet powerful products have been revolutionizing the way businesses run. Having delivered path-breaking technology consistently for more than 3 decades, Tally symbolizes unmatched innovation and leadership. With the trust of over 2.5 million businesses worldwide, it caters to more than 7 million users across industries in over 100 countries.

