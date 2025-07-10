Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced the launch of Experience X, aimed at fostering an enriched experience for undergraduate talent eager to step into the professional world. This program is at the forefront of du's commitment to Emiratization and empowering the national youth, aiming to provide hands-on experience that paves the way for university students towards potential future roles in the industry.

Experience X is designed to meet the evolving demands of the current market while aligning with the nation's agenda to nurture and empower its youth. By focusing on internships, du is providing invaluable opportunities for young talent to gain practical experience, understand the professional world, and spark their ambition for a future in various sectors.

Fatema Al Afeefi, Chief People & Impact Officer (Acting) at du, said: “We believe in the power of the youth as the driving force for our nation's future. Experience X is a gateway for the national youth to explore, engage, and excel in their desired career paths. The program is aimed at addressing the market's current demands and actively contributing to a future where our youth are equipped, empowered, and inspired to lead. This initiative marks a significant milestone in our continuous efforts towards Emiratization and showcases our commitment to empowering the national youth.”

The 12-week immersive initiative is designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world application. The program offers interns structured learning plans tailored to their academic specializations and interests, while fostering both technical and soft skill development. Each intern is paired with a dedicated buddy for mentorship and support, ensuring a guided and enriching experience. Fully integrated into their teams, interns actively participate in meetings, contribute to live projects, and engage in team dynamics, gaining hands-on exposure to professional life and career opportunities.

Participants in the program will benefit from a curriculum that includes professional development, hands-on projects, and mentorship from industry leaders within du. This approach ensures the growth of the interns and the enrichment of the local talent pool, aligning with the UAE's vision for a sustainable and diversified economy.

