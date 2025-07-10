LNG to be supplied from ADNOC Gas’ Das Island liquefaction facility

The agreement, valued at approximately $400 million, underscores ADNOC Gas’ role as a reliable global energy provider

Abu Dhabi, UAE – ADNOC Gas Plc and its subsidiaries (together referred to as “ADNOC Gas” or the “Company”) (ADX symbol: ADNOCGAS / ISIN: AEE01195A234) announced today that it has entered into a three-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreement with Germany’s SEFE Securing Energy for Europe, for the delivery of 0.7 million tonnes of LNG with deliveries commencing this year.

The agreement, valued at approximately $400 million (AED1.5 billion) over its three-year term, highlights ADNOC Gas' continued expansion into global markets, with LNG supplied from ADNOC Gas’ Das Island liquefaction facility – a key asset in the company’s portfolio. With a production capacity of 6 mtpa, Das Island’s LNG plant has shipped over 3,500 LNG cargoes worldwide since starting operations in 1977, strengthening ADNOC Gas’ long-term relationships with key global energy partners.

Fatema Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Gas, said: “This agreement marks a significant step in strengthening our long-standing partnership with SEFE and reinforces ADNOC Gas’ role as a reliable and responsible global energy provider, committed to supporting Germany’s energy security. It also reflects the strong progress we are making in delivering our strategic objectives and demonstrates the confidence our partners, investors, and stakeholders place in our ability to create long-term value in a dynamic energy landscape.”

The agreement builds on the ongoing strategic collaboration between the UAE and Germany, including the 2022 Energy Security and Industry Accelerator (ESIA) pact and the 2024 Joint Declaration with the state of Baden-Württemberg, both aimed at fostering energy security and sustainable fuel development.

Frédéric Barnaud, Chief Commercial Officer of SEFE, said: “Over the past two decades, we’ve built a strong partnership with ADNOC, and we value our relationship with such a reputable and reliable supplier. This new medium-term LNG contract builds on the long-term supply agreement with ADNOC that we signed last year, thereby adding another flexible source of LNG to our portfolio – to the benefit of both Europe’s security of supply and our global market trading activities.”

ADNOC Gas is a key player in ADNOC’s strategy to enhance its natural gas production capacity and expand global LNG exports. As a crucial transitional fuel, natural gas offers lower carbon emissions compared to other fossil fuels and serves as an important raw material in industrial value chains.

SEFE is committed to ensuring energy security across Germany and Europe by expanding its international portfolio and strengthening its global partnerships. As part of this commitment, SEFE collaborates with leading LNG and natural gas producers around the world to ensure diversified and reliable energy sources for Germany and beyond.

About ADNOC Gas

ADNOC Gas which refers to ADNOC Gas Plc and its subsidiaries (ADX: ADNOCGAS), listed on the ADX (ADX symbol: “ADNOCGAS” / ISIN: “AEE01195A234”), is a world-class, large-scale integrated gas processing and sales company operating across the gas value chain, from receipt of feedstock from ADNOC through large, long-life operations for gas processing and fractionation to the sale of products to domestic and international customers. ADNOC Gas supplies approximately 60% of the UAE’s sales gas needs. and supplies end-customers in over 20 countries.

