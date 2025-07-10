Dubai: In alignment with the UAE's Artificial Intelligence Strategy, Dubai Quality Group (DQG) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Incorta, a global leader in operational data platforms, to promote a culture of digital transformation and data-driven innovation. This partnership marks a milestone and serves as a launchpad for transformative AI innovation across the UAE. By combining their strengths, both entities aim to drive the region toward a smarter, more data-empowered future.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Ms. Samira Mohamed, Managing Director of DQG, and Mr. Maged Taher, EMEA General Manager at Incorta. This strategic collaboration reflects a joint commitment to advancing the UAE’s position as a global leader in AI and data intelligence.

Through this partnership, both organizations aim to deliver cutting-edge AI-powered solutions and establish advanced data warehousing frameworks as a single source of truth for government and private sector entities. The goal is to enhance decision-making processes, streamline operations, and accelerate national digital transformation efforts.

The signing ceremony opened with a keynote address by Ms. Samira, who highlighted DQG’s mission and vision to foster a culture of quality, excellence, and innovation across sectors. Mr. Maged Taher followed with a compelling presentation on how Incorta enables organizations to connect to all data sources and analyze live, detailed data in real time without compromising speed or granularity.

On the other hand, the event featured dynamic discussions with industry leaders, delegates from government and semi-governmental bodies, major private companies, and stakeholders, exploring the potential of AI-ready, secure, and governed data environments to address some of the region’s most complex challenges.

“We are pleased by this strategic partnership, which reflects our commitment to shaping a smarter and resilient future for the business sector in the UAE. The technological solutions provided by the technology arm of Dubai Quality Group support effective decision-making through efficient data analysis. Dubai Quality Group continues to empower organisations with innovative technologies that align with the UAE's vision for artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Through this alliance, we look forward to realising our vision and mission of promoting excellence and innovation in the business sector, thereby enhancing the level of our services. This partnership is a significant addition to the group, as it forms part of our ongoing efforts to establish a culture of best practices in the technology, innovation, and artificial intelligence sectors.” Said by Ms. Samira Mohamed, Managing Director, Dubai Quality Group.

“Our strategic partnership with Dubai Quality Group reinforces Incorta’s deep commitment to the UAE market and our vision for regional growth. Together, we’re bringing one of the world’s most advanced AI and operational data platforms to the forefront—empowering both government and private sector organisations to lead in the era of AI-driven transformation. This collaboration opens new opportunities for innovation, enabling UAE enterprises to harness data with greater speed, precision, and impact”. Said by Maged Taher, EMEA General Manager, Incorta.

About Dubai Quality Group:

Dubai Quality Group was set up by the Dubai Department of Economic Development under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. Guided by the vision of H. H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Quality Group was established in 1994 to develop and promote Quality and Business Excellence practices in UAE. Dubai Quality Group organizes Quality and business excellence-related training, events, and programs throughout the year to improve and promote the quality of Service & Business Excellence in the region. DQG hosts Free Evening Seminars conducted exclusively for DQG member organizations to provide their employees with an effective networking and knowledge-sharing platform. Dubai Quality Group offers different categories of partnership, from strategic to premium to associate.

About Incorta:

Incorta is the first and only unified data analytics platform that unlocks real-time analysis of live, detailed data across all systems of record without complex ETL processes. By enabling direct analysis on raw, source-identical data, Incorta provides faster, more accurate insights while removing barriers to exploration. With intuitive low-code/no-code tools, AI-powered querying through Nexus, and prebuilt business data applications, teams can quickly surface insights, break down technical roadblocks, and make smarter decisions without heavy engineering effort. Designed for flexibility, Incorta deploys across cloud and on-premises systems, providing a consolidated view with minimal integration and no costly data reshaping or aggregation required. Backed by leading investors including GV (Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, M12 (Microsoft Ventures), and other prominent VCs, Incorta is transforming analytics by closing the gap between data curiosity and insight.