Ericsson’s collaboration with Mobily has helped support connectivity services for millions of pilgrims through AI

The collaboration ensured reliable and seamless connectivity for pilgrims, even during peak periods.

Centralized and distributed AI manages network orchestration and local decision-making, enabling Mobily to adapt to dynamic demands and improve service quality

Mobily has collaborated with Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) to leverage advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered capabilities to enhance the connectivity experience for millions of pilgrims during the 2025 Hajj season in Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This collaboration aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Pilgrim Experience Program, enhancing digital services by leveraging Ericsson’s technology to support social and national development.

Mobily has benefited from multiple AI agents for network optimization by working seamlessly to intelligently detect and classify network anomalies, propose and evaluate recommended solutions, and enable zero-touch actuation.

This was powered by solutions such as Uplink Interference Optimization from the Ericsson Cognitive Network Solutions portfolio, which had been successfully trialled last year. The proposals made, and actions taken, by the AI agents are part of a system of Explainable AI, meaning that each action and decision is available for examination through a range of reports, that can guide a user through the algorithm rationale to reach certain conclusions, avoiding the AI decision-making process being a “black box”.

Ericsson also provided a real-time network monitoring solution with interactive dashboards, offering Mobily deep, customized insights into network performance and the pilgrims' connectivity experiences for unparalleled service. Moreover, Ericsson customized AI-powered solutions have contributed to anomaly detection towards indoor solutions and proactive detection of failures or instant load spikes and thus enabled a proactive approach to mitigate coverage gaps on 1 minute resolution, ensuring exceptional service reliability during Hajj.

The Uplink Interference Optimization module automation reached a L4 Autonomy maturity level for this interference management use case – as outlined by the TM Forum scale – a major milestone. Level 4 autonomy means a system that can look across different parts of a network, make decisions and actuate without human intervention based on what it “knows” about service quality and customer experience. It uses artificial intelligence to predict problems before they happen and then automatically adjusts itself – monitoring traffic, rerouting data, or reallocating resources – to keep everything running smoothly. This achievement serves as a blueprint for how similar outcomes can be scaled through tailored customer journeys through the introduction of automation.

This collaboration adopted a combination of centralized and distributed AI wherein Ericsson's centralized AI manages overall network orchestration and visibility, while distributed AI enables quick local decision-making in high-load density areas. This harmonized approach empowered Mobily to manage network traffic, enhance service quality in real-time, and adapt dynamically to the constantly changing needs of millions of pilgrims.

This collaboration significantly improved the experience for millions of pilgrims by providing reliable, seamless connectivity, evidenced by remarkable improvements during Hajj, specifically in the Mina and Haram areas. Results showed a 15 percent improvement in Signal-to-Interference-plus-Noise Ratio (SINR), a nine-percent improvement in higher order modulation, seven percent enhancement in spectral efficiency and a 10 percent 5G throughput gain. These achievements enabled more efficient use of the network's spectrum without increasing capacity on actionable cells, alongside better communication quality with the increasing number of users. This enabled easy access to essential services, facilitated communication, and helped pilgrims navigate the holy sites with greater technological convenience.

Alaa Malki, Chief Technology Officer at Mobily, says: “This collaboration is essential in ensuring pilgrims enjoyed a smooth, connected experience during Hajj. By deploying Ericsson’s AI-powered capabilities, we were able to optimize network performance, easing connectivity challenges at one of the world’s busiest locations and setting a new standard for technological support in large-scale events. This reflects Mobily’s commitment to digital transformation, service excellence, and the broader Saudi Vision 2030.”

Håkan Cervell, Vice President and Head of Ericsson Saudi Arabia at Ericsson Europe, Middle East and Africa, says: “Our work with Mobily demonstrates how responsible, scalable Artificial Intelligence can deliver immediate operational benefits in high-impact environments. The combination of centralized and distributed intelligence allowed Mobily to respond swiftly to changing conditions, ensuring consistent service quality for millions of pilgrims during Hajj. This deployment highlights our shared goal of driving innovation to elevate both user experience and operational agility while aligning with Saudi Vision 2030’s ambition for enhanced digitized services for pilgrims.”

Ericsson and Mobily have a longstanding partnership focused on advancing digital transformation in Saudi Arabia. Their collaboration on AI-powered network solutions supports millions of pilgrims and reinforces their shared commitment and vision of operational excellence, innovation, and reliable connectivity across the Kingdom.

Ericsson’s high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we’ve been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises.