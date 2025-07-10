Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) recently honored winners of the 4th Ibdaa Corporate Excellence Award 2025, recognizing outstanding employees for their efforts and contributions to promoting a culture of innovation and excellence in the workplace.

The event was attended by His Excellency Dr. Tariq Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director-General of ADAFSA, along with several senior officials and representatives from the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, who took part in evaluating entries against the award’s criteria. Moreover, winners across various categories were honored in recognition of their efforts in achieving qualitative milestones that underscore ADAFSA's leadership in agriculture and food safety.

H.E. Dr. Tariq Ahmed Al Ameri emphasized in his address at the recognition event that the "Ibdaa" Award is designed to promote corporate excellence and inspire innovation across teams, in line with the vision of the wise leadership and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of ADAFSA. He noted the award strengthens institutional performance, documents successes, and promotes a creative work environment, making excellence a fundamental pillar of Abu Dhabi's government operations.

Al Ameri further expressed his appreciation to the Ministries of Interior and Climate Change and Environment for their diligent evaluation of participants with integrity and transparency. He lauded the contributions of the judging team, the Strategy and Policy Team overseeing the award's organization, and all employees who contributed to its success.

The event featured the announcement of winners across key award categories, including the best extension centers, fodder markets, and veterinary hospitals and clinics.

Concluding the event, ADAFSA emphasized its dedication to pursuing excellence through fostering innovation, optimizing performance, and building a work environment rooted in continuous learning and collaborative effort to realize its strategic goals.