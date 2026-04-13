Amman, Jordan: As Jordanian football reaches a historic milestone with the Kingdom’s first-ever participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, talabat Jordan has announced a new partnership with rising national team star Odeh Al-Fakhouri, appointing him as the brand’s ambassador. This collaboration brings together a young athlete chasing big dreams and a brand integrated in people’s everyday lives.

This partnership reflects talabat Jordan’s ongoing role in supporting local talent, especially young people working hard to make their mark on the international stage. The collaboration comes at a time that unites Jordanians as the national team is closer than ever to its World Cup dream.

Commenting on the partnership, Saleem Hammad, Managing Director at talabat Jordan, said, “We see this partnership as a commitment to supporting a Jordanian success story we truly believe in. Odeh represents a generation of young people who are pushing boundaries and proving what’s possible. Supporting him means supporting the ambition of an entire generation, especially in such an exceptional year for Jordanian football.”

Meanwhile, Odeh Al-Fakhouri shared his excitement, saying, “I’m proud to join the talabat Jordan family, a brand that is close to people’s hearts and understands their needs, especially among the youth. This partnership holds big significance at this stage of my career, as I continue my journey towards playing professionally on the international stage and representing Jordan at the World Cup. This dream feels closer than ever and I hope to inspire young people and encourage them to pursue their goals.”

As a brand ambassador, Al-Fakhouri will work with talabat Jordan on a series of campaigns and initiatives targeting youth and football fans, at a time when interest in sports is growing across the country. Through this collaboration, talabat Jordan continues to strengthen its role as a partner in moments that matter most, both in people’s everyday life and in national milestones on the global stage.