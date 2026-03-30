Kuwait: Building on its commitment to advancing tech education in Kuwait, talabat, the leading on-demand online ordering platform in the MENA region, organized its second “Next Tech Gen” (NTG) visit at the Gulf University for Science and Technology (GUST).

As part of its broader education focused efforts, NTG is talabat’s latest corporate social responsibility (CSR) effort to support aspiring students preparing to lead Kuwait’s future technology sector through structured monthly visits to universities, schools, and academies. Each visit features different talabat leaders and experts who share hands-on insights across key tech-driven functions, including product and data, logistics and operations, artificial intelligence (AI), automation, digital platforms, strategy, and marketing.

For the program’s second event, talabat delivered an engaging session to 160 participants, including GUST undergraduate students.

“Following the strong engagement we witnessed during the launch of Next Tech Gen, we were pleased to bring the program to GUST,” said Amal Bukhamseen, Manager of Corporate Affairs at talabat Kuwait. “During this session, we focused on the role of data in shaping marketing strategies and guiding key business decisions, giving students practical insight into how a technology-driven platform operates and evolves.”

Hawraa Alsaleh, Vice President of the Marketing Club at GUST, said: “Hosting the second NTG event offered our students a rich experience that brought them closer to the field they aspire to join upon graduating. As part of our efforts to foster a dynamic academic environment that efficiently equips students with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed professionally, we are always honored to collaborate with market leaders such as talabat whose experience complements students’ in-class experience and encourages them to pursue their ambitions with confidence.”

The session, delivered by talabat experts, centered on the company’s journey of more than two decades from a homegrown food delivery application to a regional tech company and leader in data-driven solutions. In addition to exploring the company’s journey, the session highlighted how data drives marketing communication strategies and supports informed organizational decision-making.

As a people-first company, talabat representatives also highlighted the diverse skill sets and talents that contribute to the company’s continued growth, showcasing the wide range of career opportunities available within the organization. Discussions were supported by real-life case studies and interactive dialogue, ensuring meaningful engagement with the participating students.

The initiative supports Kuwait Vision 2035 by fostering local digital capabilities and investing in national human capital. As a long-term knowledge-sharing program, Next Tech Gen (NTG) aligns with talabat’s overarching strategy to contribute to the country’s growing tech ecosystem.