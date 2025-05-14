Manama – Kingdom of Bahrain: The Board of Directors of Takaful International Company B.S.C. (Trading Code: TAKAFUL) approved the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025. The net profit of the shareholders before tax was BD 481K for the three months ending on March 31, 2025, a 22% increase from the net profit of BD 393K for the same period in the previous year. The net profit of the shareholders after tax was BD 422K for the three months ending on March 31, 2025, compared with a net profit of BD 393K for the same period in the previous year. Comparatively, earnings per share for the three months ending on March 31, 2025 increased to 4.96 Fils from 4.62 Fils for the same period in the previous year. The comprehensive income for the three-month period ending on March 31, 2025, was BD 442K, an increase of 28% compared to BD 345K for the same period in the previous year.

The Company reported a total net profit before tax of BD 639K during the first quarter of the year 2025 compared to BD 546K for the same period in the previous year, an increase of 17%. The improved performance of the Company is attributed to the increase in the income from investments and insurance operations during the quarter. The shareholders’ fund achieved a profit before tax of BD 481K during the first quarter of the year 2025, compared to a profit of BD 393K for the same period of the previous year, an increase of 22%. The Takaful Funds achieved a surplus before tax of BD 158K during the first quarter of 2025, compared to a surplus of BD 153K for the same period of the previous year, an increase of 3%.

Recognized Takaful contributions were BD 6.84 million for the first quarter 2025, compared to BD 5.89 million for the same period of the previous year, an increase of 16%. Recognized Takaful Costs were BD 5.73 million during the first quarter 2025, compared to BD 4.71 million in the same period of the previous year, an increase of 22%.

The company’s shareholders equity amounted to BD 12.06 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to BD 12.68 million as of December 31, 2024, a decrease of 5%.

The company's total assets increased by 6% from BD 43.83 million as of December 31, 2024, to BD 46.62 million as of March 31, 2025.

Commenting on the announced financial results, Mr. Ebrahim Al Rayes, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, stated that the company delivered satisfactory results in both Takaful operations and investments. This positive performance is a result of the continued focus on enhancing operational efficiency, improving insurance products and services, as well as prudent risk management. On the other

hand, the performance of the investment portfolio played a pivotal role in supporting the financial results, as the company succeeded in generating good investment returns by following a balanced investment strategy that emphasizes diversification and avoiding high-risk investments, with a particular focus on sustainable growth opportunities. In conclusion, we express our deep appreciation for the trust placed in us by our shareholders and clients, and for our outstanding team, which remains the cornerstone of our success.

For his part, Mr. Essam Al Ansari, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, affirmed that the company achieved strong financial results with a growth in insurance contributions of 16% and maintained its good investment performance during the period ending March 31, 2025. Moreover, our strategic partnerships—most notably our collaboration with Zain Bahrain—have been a key driver in expanding the scope of our insurance services and reaching new customer segments through innovative solutions and effective digital channels. As part of our forward-looking commitment, the company continues to invest in enhancing its digital capabilities and fostering innovation in product and service delivery, ensuring agility in responding to market changes and customer expectations, while maintaining a strong financial solvency that meets the insurance operations requirements and reinforces shareholder confidence. The company also remains committed to its social responsibility through sustainable community initiatives aligned with its integrated vision for responsible growth and positive impact.

About Takaful International Company

Takaful International Company B.S.C. is the first Islamic Insurance Company in Bahrain. It was established in 1989. The Company provides a wide range of insurance covers and products consistent with the principles of Islamic Shari’a that serves the various needs of individuals and corporates. The Company is a subsidiary of GIG-Bahrain and is assigned a rating of A- Excellent by AM Best Credit Rating Agency.

The full set of financial statements is available on Bahrain Bourse’s website.

For more information, please contact us:

Takaful International Company

Email: badria@gigtakaful.bh

Website: https://gigtakaful.bh/