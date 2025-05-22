Launched and collaborating with three top chauffeur providers and two leading travel agencies across existing markets

Swvl’s proprietary technology platform powers seamless booking experiences, real-time fleet optimization, and personalized service management, ensuring a world-class experience

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swvl Holdings Corp (“Swvl” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SWVL), a leading global provider of technology-enabled mobility solutions for enterprises and governments, today announced the official launch of its luxury travel vertical, offering a comprehensive suite of premium mobility services designed to meet the rising demand for high-end transportation across its operating markets. The new offering includes luxury airport transfers, on-demand rides, intercity travel, personalized meet-and-greet services, and event transportation solutions, tailored for frequent travelers and corporate clients. This strategic move is aimed to accelerate Swvl’s diversification into high-margin business segments, and to support its path towards sustainable profitability.

The United Arab Emirates marks only the beginning of Swvl Luxury Travel’s rollout, with the Company actively expanding this use case across the Gulf Cooperation Council (“GCC”), where high-net-worth client segments, mega exhibitions, business travel, and rising traffic congestion are accelerating the demand for premium, technology-enabled mobility solutions. This vertical is already gaining traction in GCC, with growing interest from government entities, luxury hospitality groups, and event organizers. Swvl’s expansion into this high-margin vertical reinforces its strategy to scale across high-revenue markets and verticals before replicating the model globally.

Swvl has completed multiple corporate bookings, and is already collaborating with three top chauffeur providers and two leading travel agencies. The Company has also commenced operations with a renowned luxury fashion house to become their preferred transportation partner across the GCC. These agreements are aimed at providing quick market traction and we believe they mark Swvl’s position as a preferred luxury mobility partner for both business and leisure travelers.

Mostafa Kandil, Chief Executive Officer of Swvl, commented: “With this launch, we’re expanding our footprint into one of the most promising segments of our industry. The luxury travel market continues to grow rapidly, driven by increasing corporate demand, tourism, and large-scale regional events. Through our technology platform and strategic partnerships, we believe that we are uniquely positioned to deliver premium, reliable, and seamless transportation experiences while driving higher-margin revenues for the business.”

Swvl’s proprietary technology platform is aimed to power seamless booking experiences, real-time fleet optimization, and personalized service management, and to ensure a world-class experience for premium travelers. With a strong focus on high-growth markets, we believe that Swvl Luxury Travel is set to become a key player in the premium mobility sector, delivering convenience, efficiency, and operational excellence.

About Swvl

Swvl is a global technology provider offering transformative mobility solutions for enterprises and governments. The Company’s platform delivers innovative transportation alternatives, with a goal to enable safer, more efficient, and accessible mobility options. Swvl operates in numerous cities worldwide, providing services that are aimed to empower individuals and organizations to navigate their environments effectively.