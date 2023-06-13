Already hugely popular in Lebanon and Saudi Arabia, Daze has brought its striking collection of modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories to the emirate

Dubai, UAE: A new season brings the desire for a fresh new look – and for Dubai interior design lovers there’s a brand-new store launch that has got hearts racing.

The super trendy Daze brand has landed in the country and opened its first ever store, under the patronage of the Ambassador of Lebanon in the UAE – just in time to celebrate the style leader’s tenth anniversary.

Offering affordable luxury and eye-catching designs, Daze pieces blend contemporary sensibilities with traditions of excellence in craftsmanship – which is why the furniture brand has built such a strong following in Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

Now, residents of Dubai can elevate their living spaces with ease as they choose from a breathtaking assortment of modern furniture, mesmerizing lighting fixtures, and home accessories that truly stand apart from the rest in terms of quality and sheer uniqueness.

On the back of its recent successes, Daze has also confirmed it will be expanding the franchise further into the UAE and overseas.

Current Daze stores

KSA: 6 branches (Riyadh 3 branches, Jeddah 1 branch, Khobar 1 branch, Buraydah 1 branch)

Lebanon: 3 branches (Beirut 1 branch, Jounieh 1 branch and Cascada Mall )

About Daze

Ten years ago, BD Holding introduced a new furniture concept to the Lebanese and Saudi market by the name of Daze offering a palette of contemporary, modern, and vintage furniture collections. Daze brings a touch of life to every home with different furniture lines bursting with colour, offering a stylish mood, and delivering convenient designs. Like all BD Holding brands, Daze features quality furniture at affordable prices available across its ever-expanding number of showrooms.

www.daze-me.com

