Dubai, UAE: The Sun Secret Private Collection, the leading luxury villa rental and concierge company, confirms its entry into the GCC market with a regional base opening in Q1 2026. In a further move of confidence in the market, it also announces the upcoming addition of the K31 Penthouse to its world-renowned portfolio, marking the brand’s first property in the UAE.

Available to rent from Q1 2026, the K31 Penthouse represents one of the most remarkable living spaces in Dubai. Situated high above Sheikh Zayed Road, crowning the S Tower, the property offers boundless views over the Palm Jumeirah and the Arabian Gulf, whilst delivering the tranquility, royal-inspired craftsmanship, and wrap-around service sought after by the region’s elite.

With its bespoke hospitality offering and superlative selection of properties, Sun Secret continues to champion curated living experiences for its global clientele, over a quarter of whom are now based in the Gulf. The brand is highly selective, maintaining a carefully curated portfolio that emphasizes privacy, quality, and emotional connection, supported by a personalized service philosophy focused on long-term client relationships.

Alfredo Miraglia, Founder of Sun Secret Private Collection, says: “The opening of our regional office in the GCC and the simultaneous launch of the K31 Penthouse marks an exciting new chapter for Sun Secret Private Collection in Q1 2026. This is a region that truly understands the value of travel as an opportunity for emotional resonance, family connection and personal transformation and we are delighted to be better servicing the market on the ground. Our fast-growing numbers of GCC clientele are seeking more than luxury; they are looking for authenticity, cultural understanding and a sense of belonging. The K31 Penthouse was created with this in mind. In a city defined by spectacle, true luxury is found in stillness, and we are proud to offer a home in the clouds that blends cutting-edge technology with the effortless calm of contemporary design. It reflects our ongoing mission to offer residences that are not just places to stay, but places to feel.”

The four-bedroom, 480m squared residence is a collaboration with master developer PNC Menon, and accommodates up to eight guests in effortless comfort and style. Inside, light moves gently across natural stone and oak while floor-to-ceiling glass frames the horizon, with the living room extending into an open-air terrace, overlooking the Palm Jumeirah. Each room blends heritage with innovation, featuring advanced technology with timeless detail, including smart-glass windows, automated lighting and climate control.

Four lavishly designed bedrooms serve as private retreats, each tailored for comfort and tranquillity. The master suite commands a three-metre ceiling and features chevron-cut oak flooring, sensor-lit wardrobes and spa-style bathrooms with mirror TVs and premium fittings. A private spa area features a gym and spa for a truly elevated wellness experience. Outdoors, a sky-high sanctuary unfolds with an infinity-edge pool, a sunken lounging area, outdoor cinema and lush greenery overlooking the city skyline. With its grand double-height lobby, round-the-clock concierge and dedicated parking, the K31 Penthouse offers a living experience that is both rare and remarkable.

Every great escape begins above the city, where light, silence and space converge to define what true luxury means today.

The K31 Penthouse is available to rent from Q1 2026, priced upon request.

NOTES TO EDITOR: ABOUT THE SUN SECRET COLLECTION

The Sun Secret Collection is the leading luxury villa rental and concierge company, offering discerning clients access to a world of exclusive villas, yachts, jets, and more. Founded by Alfredo Miraglia in late 2018, the hand-picked team of professionals are the go-to for individuals looking to curate exceptional travel experiences matched with warm Italian ‘dolce vita’ hospitality.

The Sun Secret Collection is elevated with its Private Collection, a curated portfolio of exquisite rental properties spanning the globe that offer exceptional levels of taste of luxury, comfort, and unmatched experiences. Located in a diversity of remarkable destinations from key European hubs to the far-flung beaches of Asia, the Collection invites ultra-luxury guests to embrace the vibrant energy of bustling cities, the tranquility of coastal escapes, or the charm of historic landscapes.