DUBAI – Please see below details of upcoming news and events at Expo City Dubai. For more information or interview requests, the press office (press.office@expocitydubai.ae) is happy to assist.

Summer operating hours: 15 June-15 September

Over the summer months, Terra, Alif, the Vision and Women’s Pavilions, the Expo 2020 Dubai museum and three Stories of Nations exhibitions will be open 1200-2000 from Monday-Friday and 1000-2000 Saturday-Sunday. Garden in the Sky and Rashid and Latifa’s playgrounds will be open 1700-2200, Monday-Sunday.

To conserve water and energy, projections on Al Wasl dome will be turned off from 1 June-1 October and Surreal water feature will close from 1 July-15 September. Garden in the Sky will be closed for annual maintenance from 1 July-15 August. Visit www.expocitydubai.ae for information and tickets.

Celebrate our connection to the sea on World Oceans Day

4 June, 0930-1205

DP World Pavilion & Terra

Recognising the urgent need to protect and restore our oceans for the benefit of current and future generations, Expo City Dubai and DP World are marking World Ocean Day by hosting sustainability professionals, policy makers, business leaders, city planners and youth for interactive discussions on how we can chart a course, together, towards a healthier, more sustainable future for our blue planet. Register here.

Walk for World Environment Day

5 June, 0500

Sustainability portal

Join SustainUAE’s sunrise walk and experience our stunning city as it awakens with an early-morning stroll beginning at the Sustainability portal and ending with breakfast at plant-based café PXB. The sunrise walk marks World Environment Day, which in 2024 focuses on land restoration, desertification and drought resilience. Sign up here.

World Environment Day film screening

8 June, 1300-1800

Terra

This World Environment Day, be moved by powerful stories that inspire change with a special event brought to you in partnership with Cinema Akil. Tickets are priced at AED 50 and include screenings of Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon and Costa Brava Lebanon as well as access to Terra’s attractions. Buy a Terra ticket or an Attractions Pass to access film screenings and exhibitions at Terra on a first-come, first-served basis. More information here.

Family deals for Eid Al Adha

15-23 June

Across Expo City Dubai

In celebration of Eid Al Adha, children aged 12 and under will enjoy free access to all Expo City’s attractions – including Terra’s indoor play area, Taqa Island. Adults can purchase a pavilion ticket for AED 50 or an Attractions Pass for AED 120 and immerse themselves in a host of exciting Eid activities, with all visitors enjoying 20 per cent off selected dining options including Alkebulan African Dining Hall, PXB Café, Assembly Mezze & Skewers, Gup & Shup and Philly Jawn by Ghostburger.

Sign up for summer camp – early bird discounts opening soon

8 July-23 August, 0900-1430 with early drop off and late pick up options available

Discounts available 14 June-5 July

Terra

Expo City Dubai’s popular summer camps for youngsters aged fve-12 are returning, so plan ahead for the school holidays by snapping up special early bird rates from 14 June-5 July. From robotics to splash play, 'camping' at Terra, photography, fitness, arts and crafts and field trips to local attractions, each day will bring new excitement and endless fun.

One day: AED 165, early bird discount AED 135

One week: AED 735, early bird discount AED 588

Summer pass (seven weeks): AED 2,500 – no early bird discounts

Summer Concerts by Firdaus Orchestra

From 5 July

Firdaus Studio, Expo City Dubai

Members of pioneering, all-women Firdaus Orchestra will perform four concerts this summer featuring much-loved musical scores from various periods across history. The performances will showcase different chamber ensembles and highlight the talents and soloists of the orchestra in an intimate, atmospheric setting. Stay tuned to @firdausorchestra for more information.

