Kuwait: As part of its efforts to support the Kuwaiti capital market and in a strategic initiative to improve its standing in the international investment community, Boursa Kuwait and the Kuwait Clearing Company (KCC) collaborated with Jeffries Financial Group, a world-renowned global investment banking and capital markets institution, to organize a non-deal roadshow held in the UK capital of London from October 23 to 25, 2023.

The London roadshow presented a unique opportunity for Boursa Kuwait and KCC to engage in one-on-one discussions with prominent investment management firms and advisories. The aim was to spotlight the latest updates of the Kuwaiti capital market, its investment opportunities and the latest products and services it has to offer to institutional investors, including the developments in the central counterparty system (CCP) and the upcoming launch of the fixed-income platforms. The roadshow also gave the companies an opportunity to exchange ideas and viewpoints and receive feedback about their perception of Kuwaiti capital market and what they require from it.

"Kuwait plays a pivotal role in attracting institutional investors to the capital markets of the region, and we are constantly looking to build strong and sustainable relationships with the international investment community, keeping them updated about the latest developments in the market and what it has to offer in terms of opportunities as well as products and services that fulfil their needs,” said Boursa Kuwait Head of Markets Sector Noura Omar Al-Abdulkareem.

She added, “During this roadshow we had a series of meetings with global investment management organizations, listening to their comments and experiences in the Kuwaiti capital market. We’ve also received feedback about their perception of our market and what they require from it. We will continue working to adopt some of these requirements in ways that benefit both the market and its participants.”

Boursa Kuwait and the KCC also made an exhaustive presentation about their achievements in the past few months, which included a series of stress tests to the CCP system to ensure its ability to adapt to the system and that brokerage firms can fulfil its settlement requirements with the Central Bank of Kuwait as well as with local banks. Additionally, Boursa Kuwait is also working on launching several products like exchange traded funds (ETFs) and a platform for bonds and sukuk, to be launched simultaneously with the CCP.

Boursa Kuwait and the KCC play a pivotal role in the development of the Kuwaiti capital market and the diversification of the national economy and have remained steadfast in their dedication to establishing a transparent, efficient and advanced exchange platform, which has led to the creation of a liquid capital market. Boursa Kuwait and the KCC's unwavering commitment to promoting the Kuwaiti capital market and its participants through a series of Roadshows and Corporate Days has also helped provide prospective institutional investors worldwide with profound insights into the market's opportunities.

Since Boursa Kuwait took over operations of the Kuwaiti stock exchange, the Kuwaiti capital market has undergone an unprecedented development thanks to the diligent efforts of the capital market apparatus. Their focus on empowering participants and raising standards has resulted in several key initiatives, including the diversification of products and services, establishing an appealing investment platform, expanding the issuer base, and adapting rules and regulations to meet market demands.

The apparatus has also significantly enhanced the market's infrastructure and fostered an attractive investment environment, which resulted in the Kuwaiti capital market’s reclassification to an Emerging Market by three prominent global index providers, and solidified Kuwait's position as a leading financial center in the region.

ABOUT BOURSA KUWAIT

Established in 2014, Boursa Kuwait became the official stock exchange of the State of Kuwait in 2016, taking over market operations from the Kuwait Stock Exchange, the GCC's first stock exchange.

It has been at the forefront of initiatives aimed at enhancing engagement and fostering growth within the Kuwaiti capital market in line with the New Kuwait vision and the State of Kuwait’s National Development Plan (KNDP).

Boursa Kuwait is guided by a mission-driven approach that focuses on bringing the market in line with global standards and introducing innovative investment tools as well as improving transparency and enhancing the market’s competitiveness and liquidity.

The Kuwaiti capital market has been reclassified as an Emerging Market in three of the world’s leading index providers, contributing to the State’s economic diversification and fortifying Kuwait’s position as a leading financial center in the region.

Boursa Kuwait is a pioneer of privatization in Kuwait, undergoing a two-phase transition process from government entity to private company in 2019. The exchange is self-listed on the "Premier Market" since September 2020, further cementing our story of success on the Kuwaiti financial scene.

