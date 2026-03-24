New Delhi: Stratbeans Learning Solutions, a leading provider of AI-powered digital learning and workforce enablement solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Finrysk Advisors to expand operations in the United Arab Emirates and strengthen enterprise learning ecosystems across the region.

The partnership combines Stratbeans’ expertise in digital learning platforms, automation-led learning solutions, and custom eLearning development with Finrysk Advisors’ strong understanding of the UAE business landscape. Together, they will deliver scalable learning technologies, data-driven assessments, and enterprise capability-building programs that drive measurable business outcomes.

Under the collaboration, Finrysk Advisors will serve as Stratbeans’ regional growth and advisory partner, supporting market entry strategy, client engagement, and enterprise relationship development while ensuring alignment with local regulatory and cultural requirements.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Sameer Nigam, CEO, Stratbeans, said, “Organizations across the Middle East are increasingly prioritizing workforce capability and digital learning transformation. Our partnership with Finrysk Advisors enables us to combine our AI-powered learning technologies with regional market expertise to help enterprises build future-ready workforces, accelerate onboarding, and drive measurable learning outcomes at scale.”

Mr. Alex Amalorpavaraj, Managing Director and Co-Founder, FinRysk Advisors, added: “This collaboration addresses critical demand from UAE organizations actively investing in workforce capability building and digital learning transformation. We see strong appetite for scalable, measurable learning solutions that improve workforce performance, accelerate onboarding, and strengthen compliance readiness”

This marks Stratbeans’ first dedicated expansion into the UAE. While the company has previously supported clients with Middle East operations, this partnership establishes a structured market approach with on-ground support to deepen regional enterprise engagement.

Both organizations will target L&D leaders, HR teams, and business decision-makers to build a robust enterprise pipeline, accelerating digital learning adoption, onboarding, training completion rates, and overall workforce performance.

While immediately focused on the UAE market, Stratbeans is exploring expansion opportunities across other GCC markets. The company plans to establish a strong UAE foundation before extending into neighboring markets through a phased and partner-led growth strategy based on customer demand and strategic alignment.

About Stratbeans Learning Solutions

Stratbeans Learning Solutions is an AI-powered digital learning company with 15+ years of experience, empowering 5M+ learners across 450+ global enterprises. It delivers scalable LMS, LXP, and custom eLearning solutions that drive workforce performance and business impact. IT enables organizations to build future-ready capabilities through scalable, data-driven learning ecosystems.

About Finrysk Advisors

Finrysk Advisors is a strategic consulting firm driving enterprise transformation and growth across the Middle East. Leveraging 50+ years of collective experience in fraud, cyber, and credit risk, along with strong regional expertise, it helps organizations navigate complexity and achieve sustainable success.