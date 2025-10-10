Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Stellantis N.V. announced today that its Third Quarter 2025 Shipments and Revenues will be released on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

A live webcast and conference call for the Third Quarter Shipments and Revenues will begin at 1:00 p.m. CET / 8:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

The related press release and presentation materials are expected to be posted under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at approximately 8 a.m. CET / 3 a.m. EDT on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

Details for accessing this presentation are available under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website. For those unable to participate in the live session, a recorded replay will be accessible following the event.

