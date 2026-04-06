Manama, Bahrain – stc pay Bahrain, the Kingdom’s most innovative mobile wallet, has won the "Telecom – Connecting the Unconnected" category at the international Merit Awards 2026. The prestigious award recognizes the profound impact of stc pay in driving financial inclusion and empowering previously unbanked segments of the population.

The award celebrates stc pay's pioneering role in building a comprehensive digital ecosystem that makes financial services universally accessible. Through a simplified, fully digital onboarding process, stc pay has successfully brought Bahrain's low-income, blue-collar, and unbanked residents into the digital economy. This directly supports the Kingdom's Economic Vision 2030 and its ambitious digital transformation goals.

stc pay Bahrain has been instrumental in addressing the critical needs of the expat workforce by providing secure and efficient tools for cash deposits, withdrawals, and international money transfers to over 60 countries at optimal rates. Furthermore, its exclusive integration with the Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) for the Wage Protection System (WPS) ensures timely and transparent salary payments, promoting a stable and equitable labour market.

Metin Zavrak, CEO of stc pay Bahrain commented, “We are honoured to receive this international recognition from the Merit Awards. This award is a testament to stc pay’s commitment to leveraging technology for the greater good. stc pay was born from our vision to create a digitally empowered and inclusive future for all residents of Bahrain, regardless of their income or banking history. By bridging critical financial gaps, we are not just connecting the unconnected; we are fostering economic stability and creating new opportunities that align perfectly with Bahrain's national vision."

Since its launch, stc pay Bahrain has achieved over 700,000 downloads and processed more than 30 million transactions valued at over BHD 900 million. Through unique partnerships, such as the Miles+ rewards program with Gulf Air and exclusive Mastercard prepaid cards, stc pay continues to deliver unmatched value, cementing its position as a leader in Bahrain's journey towards a cashless society.​​​​