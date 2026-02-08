stc group returns as Principal Partner of World Defense Show 2026, showcasing its Mission-Critical Communications solution with live demonstrations focused on defense scenarios such as connected soldiers and tactical bubbles.

MCC provides secure, resilient communications essential for defense operations, ensuring uninterrupted command execution, operational coordination, and rapid response in demanding and contested environments.

Riyadh – stc group, Saudi Arabia’s leading digital enabler, returns as Principal Partner of World Defense Show (WDS) 2026, the Kingdom’s premier defense and security event. Opening today in Riyadh and running through 12 February, the exhibition brings together government officials, industry leaders, and innovators from around the globe.

During the exhibition, specialized by stc, the group’s strategic arm for Mission-Critical Communications, will spotlight its Mission-Critical Communications solution. Engineered for secure, high-performance connectivity, Mission-Critical Communications delivers resilient communications in fast-moving and demanding environments. This capability is indispensable in defense but also in other crucial sectors, where uninterrupted, trusted networks underpin command execution, operational coordination, and overall mission success.

At the heart of this showcase is the MCC Dome, an immersive exhibition experience designed to bring real-world Mission-Critical Communications scenarios to life. The experience is structured around four interactive zones, beginning with a Crisis Response Simulation that demonstrates multi-agency coordination and shows how mission-critical networks enable reliable communication and faster, more informed decision-making. The Satellite Integration Zone showcases hardened infrastructure and redundancy designed to extend coverage and ensure service continuity across the Kingdom. The Device Zone presents a range of rugged, field-ready equipment used by mission-critical personnel. The experience concludes with the Future of Mission-Critical Communications Zone, which highlights emerging technologies such as AI-enabled incident prediction, drones, robotics, and next-generation mission-critical solutions..

In addition to the principal display, specialized by stc is also presenting dedicated uses cases demonstrating how Mission-Critical Communications is applied across public safety, energy, healthcare, transportation, entertainment, and giga-projects. In these high-stakes environments, Mission-Critical Communications enables emergency medical teams, supports the management of energy infrastructure, and helps maintain public safety at large-scale events by providing the resilient, mission-critical connectivity required where timing, reliability, and coordination are paramount. Together, these applications illustrate how mission-critical connectivity supports national readiness and operational resilience.

Riyadh Mouawd, Chief Business Officer at stc group, said: “World Defense Show provides a strategic platform to demonstrate how secure connectivity supports real-world operations. The technologies we are presenting reflect our role in building the digital infrastructure essential to national resilience. We are proud to serve Saudi Arabia’s most critical sectors with capabilities designed to perform when it matters most.”

Khaled Aldharrab, Chief Executive Officer at specialized by stc, added: “Our responsibility is to ensure that the Kingdom’s vital sectors remain connected when it matters most, whether during large-scale events, emergencies, or complex operations. World Defense Show provides an important platform to showcase the scale, innovation, and future readiness of our national critical communications capabilities”

stc group’s continued partnership with World Defense Show highlights its role in enabling secure, sector-wide transformation through advanced digital infrastructure. By equipping defense and other critical industries with purpose-built communication capabilities, the group is helping to strengthen operational readiness, digital sovereignty, and long-term resilience across the Kingdom and the wider region.

