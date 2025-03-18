This recognition reflects stc group’s outstanding brand perception, customer loyalty, and reputation.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: stc group, Saudi Arabia’s leading digital enabler, has been ranked as the third strongest telecommunications brand globally in the 2024 Brand Finance Telecom 150 Report.

Developed by Brand Finance, the world’s leading independent brand valuation consultancy, the Telecom 150 Report is a dedicated industry ranking that assesses the world’s top 150 strongest telecoms brands. Utilizing the Brand Strength Index (BSI), the “Strongest Telecom Brand” ranking evaluates key factors such as resilience, customer perception, and the depth of a brand’s relationship with its audience. This achievement highlights stc group’s ability to outperform competitors in building trust, engagement, and lasting connections with its customers.

Mohammed R. Abaalkheil, Vice President of Corporate Relations at stc group, commented: “At stc group, we don’t just keep up with change—we stay ahead of it. Our brand strength stems from this relentless pursuit of innovation, ensuring our customers always have access to cutting-edge, trusted digital solutions. By anticipating trends and shaping the future of connectivity, we empower individuals, businesses, and communities to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital world. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to pushing boundaries, redefining possibilities, and delivering best-in-class technology with excellence and reliability.”

About stc group:

stc group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

