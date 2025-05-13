Manama, Bahrain: stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, has announced its achievement of the CREST Pathway+ recognition, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to delivering internationally benchmarked cybersecurity services. This recognition represents a key pillar of stc Bahrain’s cybersecurity offerings and highlights its dedication to continuous improvement, adopting security best practices, and aligning with global cybersecurity standards.

The CREST Pathway+ program is globally recognized for supporting cybersecurity providers in enhancing operational maturity and quality assurance standards. By attaining this recognition, stc Bahrain has aligned itself with industry-leading practices, reinforcing trust among clients and stakeholders. This achievement also positions stc Bahrain on the path to full CREST accreditation, enabling the delivery of advanced, reliable, and globally compliant cybersecurity services.

Hisham Mustafa, Chief Business Officer at stc Bahrain, commented: “Achieving CREST Pathway+ recognition reflects our commitment to providing trusted and high-quality cybersecurity services. This milestone demonstrates our focus on meeting international standards and delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. It further strengthens our position as a reliable partner in cybersecurity and supports our vision of excellence in this critical field.”

As a CREST Pathway+ organization, stc Bahrain has committed to adhering to CREST’s Code of Conduct and Ethics while self-assessing against CREST’s maturity standards. This recognition highlights stc Bahrain’s proactive approach to operational excellence and its ability to deliver quality-assured cybersecurity solutions.

This accomplishment solidifies stc Bahrain’s role as a trusted provider of cybersecurity services, helping businesses and government entities safeguard their operations against emerging threats and challenges.