Bahrain – Standard Chartered Foundation, in partnership with Village Capital and Bahrain FinTech Bay, today announced the launch of the seventh cohort of the Women in Tech Bahrain Accelerator, reaffirming its long-term commitment to Bahrain’s innovation economy and confidence in the Kingdom’s future.

At a time of continued geopolitical and economic uncertainty, this initiative underscores Standard Chartered’s commitment to Bahrain, building on its track record, with a focus on supporting entrepreneurship, innovation and national talent.

The initiative is part of the Standard Chartered Foundation’s global programme, which supports women-led tech startups through tailored training, catalytic funding, and access to world-class networks. Bahrain FinTech Bay will deliver the programme locally, leveraging its strong track record in entrepreneur support and ecosystem development.

Through the initiative, selected startups will have access to up to BHD 28,000 (USD 75,000) in equity-free funding from the Standard Chartered Foundation, along with three months’ residence at Bahrain FinTech Bay. Since its launch, the Women in Tech accelerator in Bahrain has supported 61 startups through mentorship, with 22 receiving a combined BHD 145,367 (USD 385,000) in funding to help scale their ventures.

Dr. Boutros Klink, Chief Executive Officer & Head of Coverage, Bahrain, Standard Chartered, said: “Launching the seventh cohort of Women in Tech Bahrain is a strong expression of our confidence in Bahrain, its future, and the opportunities being created across its innovation economy. At a time when global conditions remain challenging, we believe it is more important than ever to back entrepreneurship, support national talent, and invest in initiatives that can help build long-term economic resilience.”

He added “For more than a century, Standard Chartered has stood alongside Bahrain’s progress. That commitment is unwavering. Through partnerships like this, we continue to invest in entrepreneurship, strengthen the innovation ecosystem, and support sustainable growth for the Kingdom.”

With women entrepreneurs continuing to face systemic barriers to scaling their businesses, the initiative is designed to help them overcome those challenges. Through the accelerator, women founders will benefit from tailored investment-readiness support, grant funding, and mentorship opportunities that will enable their ventures to grow sustainably and create long-lasting community impact.

Nakami Walunywa, Regional Director, Africa and Middle East at Village Capital said: “In 2025, 71 women-led startups in the programme grew their businesses and collectively generated over USD 2 million in additional revenue. This demonstrates that when founders have access to structured, locally-embedded support and catalytic funding, they can strengthen their strategies, engage investors confidently, and unlock sustainable impact. In 2026, we’re continuing to create the conditions for even more women-led startups to thrive and positively impact their communities.”

From his end, Bader Sater, CEO of Bahrain FinTech Bay, under which Innovate for Bahrain operates, commented: "Reaching the seventh cohort of this programme is something we are genuinely proud of. Seven cohorts in, and the ambition we see from Bahraini women in tech has only grown stronger. Year after year, we see founders walk in with bold ideas and leave ready to compete, and that is exactly what this initiative set out to do. This programme was built on the belief that the right support at the right time can change a startup's trajectory, and we have seen that proven time and again. We are glad to be delivering this once again through Innovate for Bahrain, in partnership with Standard Chartered and our strategic partners, and we cannot wait to see the ideas, the energy, and the stories this cohort will bring.”

Women startup founders from Bahrain are invited to apply, with applications closing on 6 June 2026. Successful applicants will participate in the Accelerator between June and August 2026.

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Further information

Media contact

Noora Al Nusuf

Head, Corporate Affairs and Brand & Marketing, Bahrain and

Islamic Banking Communications

Standard Chartered Bank

Phone: +973 17150760

Email: Noora.alnusuf@sc.com



Notes to Editors

About Standard Chartered



We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 53 of the world’s most dynamic markets. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, here for good.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges. For more stories and expert opinions please visit Insights at sc.com. Follow Standard Chartered on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About Standard Chartered Foundation



The Standard Chartered Foundation is a charitable organisation established by Standard Chartered in 2019. It is committed to helping tackle inequality by empowering under-served young people, especially women and people with disabilities. It sets the strategy for - and funds - youth employability and entrepreneurship programmes across Standard Chartered’s markets, helping young people access the skills, networks and support they need to secure decent work and grow their businesses. The Standard Chartered Foundation is a registered charity in England and Wales (charity number 1184946). See the website for more information: Standard Chartered Foundation.

About Village Capital

Village Capital is a global leader in impact investing, helping early-stage startups access the type of social and financial capital they need to grow – reshaping the supply and demand sides of capital flows as a result.

Since 2009, Village Capital has directly supported more than 2,100 impact startups in 70 countries. Together, these founders have raised over $9.6B across economic mobility, environmental sustainability, and access to essential services. It has made 116 investments through its various affiliated funds, including Vilcap Investments, which has invested in 91 peer-selected companies. Additionally, 26,000 entrepreneurs have used its Abaca web app to take at least one assessment, helping them expand their access to financial capital.

Learn more at www.vilcap.com and follow @villagecapital.

About Bahrain FinTech Bay (BFB):

Bahrain FinTech Bay (BFB) is the leading fintech hub in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the region's gateway for financial technology innovation. We incubate impactful and scalable fintech initiatives through innovation labs, acceleration programs, curated activities, and educational programs. Our mandate is to attract international fintech players to establish a presence in Bahrain, support the local ecosystem by driving sustainable growth within the sector, and cultivate talent through education and the adoption of essential finance and technology skills across the MENA region.



Bahrain FinTech Bay is a subsidiary of The BENEFIT Company.