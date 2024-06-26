Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital (SRH), a leading healthcare institution in rehabilitation and long-term medical care, and Health Shield Medical Centre (HSMC) under Capital Health, is proud to announce its significant contribution to a groundbreaking research study aimed at advancing the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Dr. Pierre Christopher Krystkowiak, Consultant Neurologist at SRH, served as a co-author and a member of the safety committee in this research, representing the pinnacle of healthcare expertise emerging from the UAE.

The research, published in the renowned New England Journal of Medicine, investigated the potential of lixisenatide, a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist, in slowing the progression of motor disability in individuals with Parkinson's disease. Dr. Krystkowiak's involvement in the study underscores SRH's commitment to pioneering medical research and its dedication to improving patient outcomes.

"At Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital, we are not only dedicated to providing world-class rehabilitative care but also to pushing the boundaries of medical research," said Dr. Mishal Al Qasimi, CEO of SRH. "Dr. Krystkowiak's pivotal role in this groundbreaking study highlights the expertise and innovation that our institution brings to the forefront of healthcare in the UAE."

The success of this research not only showcases the capabilities of SRH's multidisciplinary team but also reflects positively on the UAE's healthcare landscape. Dr. Krystkowiak's contribution as a leading doctor from the UAE in such a significant breakthrough emphasizes the country's position as a hub for medical innovation and expertise.

"Clinical research is not just about advancing medical knowledge; it's about improving the lives of individuals facing challenging health conditions.", added Dr. Pierre Christopher Krystkowiak, Consultant Neurologist at SRH. "Our involvement in this groundbreaking study highlights the collaborative spirit and dedication to excellence that defines our institution. We are proud to contribute to advancements in Parkinson's disease treatment and to represent the UAE's commitment to healthcare innovation on a global scale."

SRH's involvement in this groundbreaking research serves as a testament to the institution's dedication to advancing medical knowledge and improving patient care. As the UAE continues to solidify its position as a center for healthcare excellence, SRH and Health Shield Medical Centre (HSMC) under Capital Health, remains at the forefront, driving innovation and making significant contributions to medical research and practice.

For more information about Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital and Health Shield Medical Centre’s services please visit https://srh.ae or https://healthshield.ae

About:

Capital Health (CH), a specialized healthcare platform in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has two verticals under its management: Rehabilitation vertical under Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital and Ambulatory care vertical under Health Shield Medical center with integrated Home Healthcare services.

Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital (SRH) :is a purpose-built state-of-art Rehabilitation Hospital with 160 inpatient beds that offers world class services to rehabilitation patients. The hospital, located in the heart of Abu Dhabi, is affiliated with The Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, formerly known as the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago, and number one in rehabilitation in the United States.

SRH offers a comprehensive range of in-house services, encompassing Critical Care Unit, Full Radiology Department, Blood Bank, Blood Transfusion, Laboratory, SEHA Hemodialysis Unit, 6 Gyms, Isolation Rooms, and 24/7 coverage by ICU physicians. Additionally, we boast inhouse 11 multispecialty outpatient clinics to address both inpatient and outpatient requirements, emphasizing the seamless continuity of care.

SRH is accredited by JCIA, and the first Hospital licensed by the Department Of Health – Abu Dhabi to receive the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) for the spinal cord and stroke specialty programs.

