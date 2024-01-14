Doha: Mannai Travel Group partners with Akasa Air, India’s fastest-growing airline as its General Sales Agent for Doha, Qatar. Space Travel, the GSA representation arm of Mannai Travel Group will serve as an integral and strategic partner to Akasa Air, supporting sales and marketing strategies to launch its presence and provide outreach to potential customers in the region.

Having commenced operations on August 7, 2022, Akasa Air currently boasts a fleet of 22 aircraft and is poised to extend its reach to international destinations by mid-2024. With a commitment to delivering warm and efficient customer service, reliable operations, and affordable fares, Akasa Air has served over 6.3 million passengers and currently connects 17 cities across India. The airline’s success is powered by its culture of employee centricity, cost leadership, and service excellence, all built on a foundation of world-class safety.

Commenting on the announcement, Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said, "We are delighted to announce our partnership with Space Travel in Doha. Given the growing economic significance of the city and Akasa’s strategic interest in Doha, this move further enhances our network offering from India to international destinations. Space Travel as our inaugural International GSA instills confidence that this collaboration will significantly bolster our sales and marketing endeavors in-market. We are excited to soon open our sales and distribution network to our customers based in Doha and offer them the signature Akasa experience including multiple industry-first, customer-friendly products, and services at the most affordable fares.”

Nasiruddin Mohammed Shafiq – General Manager, Mannai Travel Group said, "We are delighted to announce our partnership with Akasa Air and feel honored to be appointed as the inaugural international GSA representative of Akasa in Qatar. The growing population, thriving economy, and the influx of new talent from the Indian Sub-Continent make Doha an attractive destination for emerging airlines. With dynamic market conditions and increased options, customers now have the flexibility to fly more frequently. Akasa's dedication to affordable fares and excellent service leadership will undoubtedly be a valuable addition to the region.”

About Akasa Air

Akasa Air is India’s newest and most dependable airline, offering warm and efficient customer service, reliable operations, and affordable fares - all in the Akasa Way. Akasa’s youthful personality, employee-centric philosophy, tech-led approach, and culture of service will make this commitment a reality for all Indians. The carrier launched its first commercial flight on 07 August 2022 to support the growing demand across India.

With a commitment to being socially responsible, Akasa Air has placed a firm order of 76 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, powered by CFM fuel-efficient, LEAP-1B engines. The 737 MAX family aircraft deliver superior efficiency in reducing fuel use and carbon emissions, fulfilling the airline's promise of being an environmentally friendly company with the youngest and greenest fleet in the Indian skies.

For more information visit www.akasaair.com

or via Twitter: @AkasaAir

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/akasaair/

About Space Travel

Space Travel, a subsidiary of Mannai Travel and Mannai Corporation a public limited company was set up in 1988 and is a General Sales Agent facilitating the operations of various international airlines operating from Qatar. Space Travel currently represents Flydubai, Kenya Airways and Philippine Airlines.