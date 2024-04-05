A Rare Vintage 1952 Fancy Vivid Yellow Diamond Brooch weighing over 100 carats by Cartier (est. up to $7.4 Million)

And A Unique and Dazzling Sapphire and Diamond Set featuring a necklace, bracelet, and ring (est. up to $1.5 Million)

The Highlights from Sotheby’s Geneva Magnificent Jewels Sale will be on Public View at Sotheby’s Gallery in the DIFC in Dubai on Monday 15 April and Tuesday 16 April – 10am to 6pm

Dubai – This April, Sotheby’s Dubai will showcase highlights from the forthcoming Magnificent Jewels sale in Geneva in May, including outstanding jewellery from a single owner sale titled "Iconic Jewels: Her Sense Of Style" and several exceptional pieces from the main sale. The single owner sale is an extraordinary collection, curated by a passionate European female collector over five decades, which comprises over 250 pieces of the utmost quality and style estimated at $5.4M - $8.3M.

The spectacular selection is an homage to twentieth century jewellery design and an encyclopedic showcase of its most iconic pieces and most influential trends as exemplified by creations from the most prestigious jewellery houses including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Bulgari, Boucheron, Chaumet, David Webb, Mauboussin and Marina B.

Among them, René Boivin, one of the most imaginative jewellery houses in the world occupies a special place within the collection. With nearly thirty lots to be offered as part of “Iconic Jewels: Her Sense of Style”, it is the largest collection of Boivin jewels ever to come to auction. A gorgeous Algae necklace with turquoise and amethyst (estimate $22,000 – $34,000) by Boivin is featured at Sotheby’s Dubai alongside other stunning pieces from the single owner sale, including a Cartier ‘’Devant-de-corsage” (estimate $225,000 – $450,000), a Cartier, ‘Tutti Frutti’ bracelet (estimate $225,000 – $450,000) and a Bulgari Pair of earrings valued at $450,000 - $675,000.

In addition to highlights from the single owner sale, Sotheby’s Dubai will showcase several extraordinary, mostly one-of-a-kind, pieces from the Magnificent Jewels sale. It includes a rare vintage Fancy Vivid yellow diamond and diamond brooch, weighing an impressive 101.29 carats, meticulously crafted by Cartier circa 1952. With an estimated value of $6,200,000 - $7,400,000, this breathtaking jewel is the epitome of Cartier's supreme craftsmanship and enduring appeal. Accompanying this showstopper are several other notable gems such as a splendid sapphire and diamond necklace, bracelet, ring, and earring set, complete with an ensuite watch, estimated at $800,000 - $1,500,000 and a stunning sapphire and diamond ring weighing 6.59 carats estimated to reach $450,000 – $560,000.

The Magnificent Jewels Live Sale will take place on 14 May in Geneva at the Mandarin Oriental & Open for Online Bidding 2 – 16 May at Sothebys.com/LuxurySales

Sotheby's Dubai will also showcase a stunning array of exquisite timepieces which will also be up for auction at this May’s Sotheby’s Important Watch sale in Geneva. Among the standout highlights are the Richard Mille Prototype 3, Reference RM27-01 Rafael Nadal, a captivating carbon skeletonized tourbillon wristwatch circa 2014 (estimate 800,000 CHF – 1,500,000 CHF) and a Patek Philippe, Retailed by Tiffany & Co., Reference 2499J, a rare yellow gold perpetual calendar chronograph wristwatch featuring moon phases from around 1964 (estimate 700,000 CHF – 1,200,000 CHF). Also showcased in Sotheby’s Dubai gallery as part of the luxury exhibition are the timeless Patek Philippe Chronograph with perpetual calendar and moon phases, ref. 2499 (3rd generation), dating back to approximately 1965 (estimate 300,000 CHF

– 500,000 CHF) and an exceptional (add name if full) Daniel automatic wristwatch in yellow gold from around 1999 (estimate350,000CHF – 550,000 CHF).



The Important Watches: Part I Live Sale will take place on 12 May in Geneva at the Mandarin Oriental & Open for Online Bidding 1 – 15 May at Sothebys.com/LuxurySales

