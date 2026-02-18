Announced in alignment with International Marine Mammal Protection Day, the partnership will strengthen scientific research, data-driven conservation, and collaboration across biodiversity, ecosystems, and climate resilience

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD), the French-Emirati university recognised for academic excellence and interdisciplinary research, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Emirates Nature-WWF, the environmental charity driving science-based nature and climate action across the UAE, to advance collaboration in biodiversity research, environmental sustainability, climate resilience and the responsible application of emerging technologies.

The five-year agreement, running until 2030, creates a long-term platform for collaborative research, applied innovation, and knowledge and talent exchange to accelerate impact in biodiversity conservation and climate resilience.

The partnership will prioritise advancing scientific research on biodiversity and ecosystem resilience, including the development and application on the ground of artificial intelligence, robotics, and emerging digital technologies to enhance environmental monitoring, data analysis, and decision-making for conservation and sustainability. It will also jointly mobilise expertise to deliver high-impact environmental outcomes. It will enable structured collaboration between researchers, practitioners and students - including joint studies, field-based learning, data integration and policy-relevant insights at both national and international levels.

The collaboration is announced in alignment with International Marine Mammal Protection Day on 19 February, underscoring the shared commitment of both institutions to advancing science-driven conservation that safeguards marine and terrestrial ecosystems while strengthening climate resilience.

Through this collaboration, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi will further strengthen the integration of environmental research, sustainability, and community engagement across its academic and student-led initiatives. In February 2026, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi’s environmental research excellence was recognised with first place in the Research Institute category at the 2nd Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Environmental Award, presented during a ceremony at Al Nakheel Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Reflecting its broader commitment to sustainability and environmental awareness, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi recently hosted a sustainability event during which the Animal Welfare Club led a thought-provoking session titled “Silent Depths,” presented by Club President Mansoor Banasser. The discussion explored the cultural and sociological impact of the marine environments on Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s cultural identity, highlighting the deep connection between marine ecosystems, heritage, and community life. Complementing these initiatives, the University continues to advance marine and environmental science research that deepens understanding of ecosystem dynamics in the UAE and the wider region, including approaches such as environmental DNA (e-DNA), mangrove ecosystem studies, and marine soundscape analysis. By combining community engagement with scientific research, the University supports informed conservation and sustainable environmental management.

Professor Nathalie Martial-Braz, Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, said: “At Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, we believe universities play a vital role in advancing science-led solutions to environmental challenges. This collaboration with Emirates Nature–WWF reflects our commitment to rigorous research, interdisciplinary knowledge, and partnerships that contribute to the protection of biodiversity, ecosystems, and climate resilience. By connecting academic expertise with long-term conservation science, we aim to support meaningful, evidence-based action for future generations.”

Emirates Nature-WWF, the UAE-based environmental charity that works in association with the global conservation network WWF, brings to the partnership more than 25 years of science-led conservation experience in the region. The organisation has played a pivotal role in advancing biodiversity conservation, marine and terrestrial ecosystem protection, and climate resilience in the UAE through long-term research, data collection, policy engagement, and community and youth mobilization programmes.

Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director General of Emirates Nature-WWF said: “At Emirates Nature-WWF, we drive lasting impact for people and planet by employing a science-based approach. Collaborations such as this enable the integration of academic research, artificial intelligence, innovative scientific methods, and practical conservation expertise to deliver measurable outcomes for biodiversity and climate resilience. By bringing together researchers, students, and conservation experts, we are building a stronger ecosystem of knowledge and capability that supports evidence-based solutions for the UAE and the wider region”.

By combining academic expertise, student-led initiatives, and long-standing scientific research, the partnership aims to strengthen environmental knowledge, support applied research, and contribute to sustainable solutions that protect biodiversity and ecosystems in the UAE and beyond.

More than a formal agreement, this collaboration reflects a shared commitment to science-led action - positioning Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi as a hub for interdisciplinary environmental research, and reinforcing Emirates Nature-WWF’s role as a convener of diverse stakeholders – from government, business, civil society and academia – and a catalyst of collective action. Together, the two institutions aim to accelerate evidence-based solutions that safeguard nature and strengthen climate resilience for future generations.

About Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD)

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, established in May 2006 as the first French university in the UAE and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is a branch campus of the Sorbonne University in Paris, licensed by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK). SUAD brings 768 years of academic excellence from the prestigious Sorbonne University and Université Paris-Cité in Paris to a 93,000 sqm state-of-the-art campus on Al Reem Island. The multidisciplinary research university offers over 20 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across three specialised schools: Arts and Humanities; Law, Economics, Business; and Data, Science and Engineering as well as on-demand PhD programmes from the doctoral schools in France All degrees are awarded by Sorbonne Université and Université Paris Cité and are evaluated by France’s Higher Council for the Evaluation of Research and Higher Education (HCERES) and accredited by the Ministère de l’Enseignement Supérieur, de la Recherche et de l’Innovation (MESR), as well as the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA).

SUAD’s programmes blend academic rigour, critical thinking, with practical experience through industry partnerships. Home to the Gulf’s largest French language academic library, the university advances research, innovation, and cross-cultural dialogue between French and Emirati communities. Its motto “Choose Excellence, choose SUAD” reveals its commitment to Excellence, one of its 5 strategic pillars – Research, Education, Excellence, Visibility and Sustainability. SAFIR, its multidisciplinary research institute powers the wider knowledge production with 7 centers working on critical domains (such as AI, Humanities and Marine Science), access to 17,000 researchers in France and UAE and strong industry research partnerships. Since 2022, SUAD welcomes the community to its cultural center offering a year-round program of exhibitions, theater plays, concerts, cinema and cultural talks. SUAD is engaged in advancing the UN SDGs through its sustainability pillar. With over 3,500 graduates from more than 90 nationalities, SUAD contributes significantly to Abu Dhabi’s multicultural academic ecosystem. Sorbonne Université is ranked 43rd globally in 2025 and 6th in mathematics in the Shanghai Ranking, and it is also ranked 8th in the Young University Rankings by Times Higher Education. Université Paris Cité is ranked 60th globally in the 2025 Shanghai Ranking of World Universities. SUAD’s School of Arts and Humanities was named the 1st Humanities Education University by the Forbes Middle East Higher Education Awards in 2019. In 2025, SUAD ranked second in the UAE for Responsible Consumption and Production in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings.

For more information about Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi: https://www.sorbonne.ae/

About Emirates Nature-WWF:

Emirates Nature-WWF is an environmental NGO established to conserve the United Arab Emirates’ natural heritage and build a future where people and nature thrive. The organization was founded in 2001 by our Honorary Founder and President, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Governing Board of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, inspired by the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed.



For two decades, Emirates Nature-WWF has been a prominent and active partner in designing, implementing and scaling up science-driven conservation across the MENA region. We work in association with WWF, one of the world’s largest and most respected independent conservation organizations.



As a charity with a federal mandate, Emirates Nature-WWF places local communities at the heart of every initiative. Through the Leaders of Change programme, we engage civil society, government entities and businesses in hands-on conservation, supporting the UAE's sustainability agenda.



With roots firmly planted in the UAE, Emirates Nature-WWF also operates as a global platform that catalyzes action for climate resilience and environmental protection, delivering lasting impact for both people and planet.