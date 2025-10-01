Dubai, UAE: SolitAir, the UAE’s dedicated B2B and airport-to-airport cargo airline based out of Dubai World Central (DWC), has successfully completed its first year of operations, expanding rapidly to nearly 30 strategic routes across the Global South.

Launched with a clear mission to serve underserved and high-growth cargo routes, SolitAir began its journey exactly one year ago with its inaugural scheduled flight to Riyadh. Since then, it has grown into a trusted partner for scheduled, charter and bespoke cargo solutions connecting the Global South to the world and back.

In just 12 months, SolitAir has built a robust logistics network spanning the Middle East, Asia and Africa, offering seamless, efficient and reliable cargo services across major regional trade hubs. Its current route portfolio includes high-demand destinations such as Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru (India), Istanbul (Turkeiye), Baghdad (Iraq), Hong Kong and Urumqi (China), Kuwait, Bahrain, Beirut (Lebanon), Erbil (Iraq), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Karachi and Lahore (Pakistan) among others. In addition, the cargo airline also launched routes to eight key cities in the African continent including Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar (Tanzania), Eldoret and Nairobi (Kenya), Benghazi (Libya), Johannesburg (South Africa), Lusaka (Zambia) and Harare (Zimbabwe), enhancing air freight accessibility and supporting intra-regional trade.

“Our journey over the past year has exceeded expectations,” said Hamdi Osman, Founder & CEO of SolitAir. “In just 12 months, we’ve become a crucial logistics link for regional supply chains, and our rapid network and fleet expansion demonstrate our commitment to this mission. SolitAir’s momentum is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust placed in us by our partners and clients.”

This rapid growth is fuelled by the addition of two Boeing 737-800 freighter aircraft – one already in service and the second set to join the fleet this month, bringing SolitAir’s operational fleet to seven Boeing 737-800 BCF freighters. The airline aims to grow its fleet to 20 aircraft by 2027, with the goal of connecting more than 50 cities in the first phase of operations.

SolitAir’s growing and versatile fleet is optimized for reliability, efficiency and the safe transport of specialized cargo, including temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, e-commerce shipments and hazardous materials.

Operating out of the airline’s 220,000-square-foot logistics hub at DWC, the enhanced fleet will strengthen SolitAir’s regional network and bolster capacity for high-demand routes across the Global South.

As it enters its second year, SolitAir is strategically focused on deepening its network across Africa, South Asia and Central Asia – strengthening its role as a key cargo enabler between fast-emerging economies.

About SolitAir

Headquartered at Dubai World Central (DWC), SolitAir is the UAE’s dedicated cargo airline offering express middle mile, daily scheduled and charter services between Dubai and key trade routes across the Global South, catering to the bespoke transportation needs of freight forwarders, integrators, airlines, SMEs and e-commerce businesses. Powered by an agile, customer-centric, and tech-enabled B2B model, SolitAir ensures fast, efficient, and reliable airport-to-airport movement of goods—with a 98%+ on-time delivery rate across its network.

SolitAir operates a growing fleet of modern narrow-bodied Boeing 737-800 aircraft connecting Dubai World Central (Al Maktoum International Airport) to major Global South markets across the Middle East, Africa, the Indian subcontinent, STAN-countries, and China, while adhering to stringent global, regional and local regulations.

With a commitment to reliability, speed, flexibility and efficiency, SolitAir ensures seamless deliveries of Dangerous Goods, Pharmaceuticals, Perishables (including Meat, chicken and fish, and Frozen Goods), Valuable Goods, Vulnerable Goods, Oversized Freight and e-commerce.

SolitAir was founded by Mr. Hamdi Osman in 2024 who currently serves as CEO. Mr. Osman is the former Senior Vice President of FedEX Express Europe, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa.

