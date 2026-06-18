Dubai, UAE: SolitAir, the UAE's next-generation dedicated B2B airport-to-airport cargo airline, has appointed Dubai-based Aviation Training Center (ATC) as its preferred training services provider for dangerous goods (DG).

The appointment is designed to equip SolitAir's growing team with the latest approaches, techniques and competencies in the handling and transport of dangerous goods (DG) – a category of cargo that is both commercially significant and among the most tightly regulated in the industry.

The collaboration marks an important step toward strengthening the UAE’s aviation ecosystem, supporting its position as a global hub for safe, efficient and innovative air cargo operations.

The transport of dangerous goods by air is governed by a strict, IATA-enforced framework of compliance obligations, revised annually to reflect emerging risks and evolving cargo profiles. The 67th edition of the IATA Dangerous Goods Regulations, mandatory from 1 January 2026, introduced significant updates across lithium battery shipment requirements, revised state variations and standardised operator variation wording.

Hamdi Osman, Founder & CEO, SolitAir said: “The revised requirements enforced by IATA changes underline the need for rigorous, current-edition training across airline operations teams. Through this partnership, SolitAir will ensure our teams remain fully current with these evolving standards, further strengthening the safety, operational excellence and workforce capability already underpinning our DG operations (categories 1-9), which span lithium batteries, flammable liquids and other hazardous materials across our expanding network.”

ATC Dubai is recognised for its rigorous training standards and regulatory compliance, holding approvals from both the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Its Competency-Based Training and Assessment (CBTA) programmes are designed to support aviation stakeholders in maintaining the highest levels of safety, compliance and operational readiness.

Commenting on the partnership Neeraj Arora, CEO ATC Dubai, said: “Our collaboration with SolitAir underscores our commitment to delivering world-class training solutions that support the evolving needs of the aviation industry. Together, we aim to reinforce safety standards and empower aviation professionals with the competencies required in today’s dynamic operating environment.”

Founded in 2024 and based at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), SolitAir operates a fleet of seven Boeing 737-800 BCF freighters from a state-of-the-art 20,440-square-metre logistics facility – each aircraft carrying up to 20 tonnes and built to handle the full spectrum of specialised cargo: pharmaceuticals, perishables, e-commerce, dangerous goods, valuables and oversized freight.

From its position at DWC – a hub targeting an ultimate capacity of 12 million tonnes – SolitAir sits at the crossroads of the world’s fastest-growing trade corridors.

The carrier’s current network of more than 50 destinations in over 30 countries connects Dubai directly to the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Subcontinent, Central Asia, China and beyond.

About SolitAir

Headquartered at Dubai World Central (DWC), SolitAir is the next generation UAE's dedicated B2B, airport-to-airport, express middle-mile cargo airline, enabling fast, reliable, and efficient movement of goods between key global trade hubs. Operating 54 routes across 33 countries from its 20,440-square-metre logistics hub at DWC, SolitAir connects Dubai to major markets across the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Subcontinent, Central Asia, China, and Europe. Designed to complement freight forwarders, integrators, airlines, SMEs, and e-commerce businesses, SolitAir offers a flexible and customer-centric approach to air cargo logistics, achieving a 98%+ on-time delivery rate across its network. The airline's integrated platform spans four core service verticals — charters, programme services, scheduled flights, and ACMI — allowing tailored solutions across both high-demand and underserved routes. SolitAir is equipped to handle a wide range of cargo categories including Dangerous Goods, Pharmaceuticals, Perishables, Valuable Goods, Vulnerable Goods, Oversized Freight, and e-commerce shipments, and holds UAE GCAA Air Operator Certificate (AOC), Dangerous Goods Air Operator Certification, EASA Third Country Operator (TCO) authorisation, and ACC3 designation from the Belgian Civil Aviation Authority, authorising cargo operations into the European Union. It operates a modern fleet of seven Boeing 737-800 BCF freighters, with fleet expansion targeted at 14 aircraft by end of 2026 and 20 aircraft by 2027. Since its launch from DWC in October 2024, SolitAir has achieved key operational milestones ahead of schedule and earned multiple industry awards. Founded and led by Hamdi Osman a logistics veteran with over four decades of experience, including 34 years as a senior executive at FedEx the company is driven by a highly skilled leadership team with a combined 2,400 years of aviation and logistics experience.

About ATC

ATC Dubai is a leading aviation training provider established in 2013 in the UAE, dedicated to supporting the aviation industry's commitment to safety, compliance, and operational excellence. The centre delivers a wide range of aviation regulatory courses and professional training programmes designed to meet the requirements of aviation professionals, airlines, airports, ground handling companies, and aviation service providers.

As an approved training provider, ATC Dubai offers internationally recognised and industry-accredited courses in aviation safety, Dangerous Goods Regulations (DGR), ground operations, air cargo, logistics, aviation supply chain, and related disciplines. Through experienced instructors, modern training facilities, and a strong focus on quality, ATC Dubai equips aviation professionals with the knowledge, skills, and competencies required to meet evolving industry standards and operational demands.

For further information, please contact:

Nabil Moufarrej

Chief Marketing Officer, SolitAir

Cell: +971 55 988 3784 | E: nmoufarrej@solitairholding.com