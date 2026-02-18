Muscat - SOHAR Port and Freezone launched Makan, a new digital platform designed to transform how spatial data is used to support industrial planning, investment and infrastructure development, as Oman accelerates its push towards a more diversified and digitally enabled economy. Developed entirely in-house, the platform brings together geographic, operational and infrastructure data into a single interactive system, allowing users to visualize land, assets and future development in real time.

Eng. Ali Al Yamani, VP Technical at SOHAR Port and Freezone, emphasized how the platform represents a shift in how the organization views digital infrastructure. “Makan is a deliberate investment in our own capability,” he said. “As SOHAR continues to serve as a central platform for Oman’s economic transformation, this system gives us a unified and accurate view of land, assets and infrastructure. Developed in-house, it strengthens how investors engage with SOHAR, enhances collaboration with our government and logistics partners and supports faster, more confident decision-making as supply chains become increasingly digital and sustainability driven.”

Makan creates one reliable source of truth for all teams. It provides instant access to real-time spatial and operational data. Users can dive into location views, 3D models, analytics and dashboards to explore assets virtually. This cuts out site visits, paperwork and silos. Planning tools then turn data into clear insights, for everyday tasks and big-picture growth.

Beyond internal use, Makan has been designed to connect external stakeholders to the same data environment. The system is accessible via web, mobile and tablet devices, and supports both Arabic and English.

For investors, Makan allows remote exploration of available plots, infrastructure readiness and development corridors, reducing information barriers and strengthening SOHAR’s overall investment proposition at a time when competition among regional logistics and industrial hubs is intensifying.

Dedicated modules also allow sustainability and environmental teams to monitor energy corridors, water infrastructure and environmental indicators such as air quality and soil data. This integrated view supports regulatory compliance, future demand modelling and alignment with Oman’s Net Zero 2050 ambitions.

As SOHAR Port and Freezone continues to expand its role in regional and global supply chains, Makan provides the digital backbone for that growth, linking physical infrastructure with data-driven planning and reinforcing SOHAR’s role as one of Oman’s primary engines of industrial and economic development.

About SOHAR Port and Freezone

SOHAR Port and Freezone is one of the world’s fastest-growing integrated industrial and logistics hubs, strategically positioned to connect businesses to the world and facilitate trade across diverse sectors. This significant mega-project, a collaboration between ASYAD Group & the Port of Rotterdam, offers a comprehensive range of services, including logistics, petrochemicals, metals, and the region's first dedicated agro terminal.

With over 20 years of operation, SOHAR has become the primary gateway for Oman’s import and export activities, contributing 2.6% to the nation’s GDP and creating 42,000 direct and indirect jobs. The SOHAR Freezone enhances operational efficiencies through synergies in green manufacturing, logistics, and trade. Currently, land occupancy for both phase one and phase two has reached 66%.

SOHAR Port is a multifunctional port driving innovation and efficiency in Oman’s logistics, marine services, and trade sectors, committed to sustainable development and advanced technology. This modernization aligns with the economic diversification objectives outlined in Oman’s Vision 2040.