Suhar – SOHAR Port and Freezone has signed a land lease agreement with Pharma Investment Group (FZC) LLC, a joint venture between Omani investors and Algeria’s Spa IMGSA Group, to establish a pharmaceutical and medical supplies manufacturing facility within SOHAR Freezone. Spanning 40,000 m², this USD 20 million investment underscores SOHAR’s commitment to fostering a vibrant investment ecosystem that transforms trade in Oman through sustainable practices.

With construction expected to commence in 2027, the new facility will be designed and built to meet the highest international standards, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) guidelines and additional specialized international standards including ISO 9001, and ISO 13485 certifications. The project will feature both sterile and non-sterile production lines, advanced Quality Control laboratories, and Research and Development units. Additionally, it will house a dedicated training center focused on developing national talent in pharmaceutical manufacturing and quality management. The project also includes the establishment of a comprehensive Research and Development Laboratory to drive innovation.

Leveraging SPA IMGSA Group’s expertise as a GMP-certified leader in North Africa and Europe, the project will manufacture a diverse portfolio of healthcare products, including antibiotics, oncology treatments, medical gloves, sterile gauze, and medical consumables. This initiative will advance green manufacturing within SOHAR Freezone’s integrated framework, creating strong synergies in logistics, production, and trade. Furthermore, the project directly supports Oman Vision 2040 by fostering sustainable industrial growth and strengthening the nation’s healthcare sector through enhanced Local Content and economic diversification.

Commenting on the agreement, Dr. Toufik Houam, Chairman and CEO of IMGSA Group Algeria, and Co-Founder of Pharma Investment Group (FZC) LLC said, “Our decision to establish this facility at SOHAR Freezone stems from its strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and integrated ecosystem that supports industrial growth. Beyond manufacturing, our focus is on building a holistic environment for research, innovation, and talent development aligned with international best practices, thereby strengthening Oman’s self-sufficiency in healthcare and elevating the standards of pharmaceutical manufacturing in the region.”

Eng. Raid Al Rubaiey, CEO of SOHAR Freezone and Deputy CEO of SOHAR Port, stated “This investment represents a strategic addition to the existing pharmaceutical projects and reflects the growing confidence in SOHAR Freezone’s business environment as a regional hub for high-value investments in advanced industries. The project will strengthen pharmaceutical supply chains locally and regionally, support the Sultanate’s efforts to achieve self-sufficiency and enhance national industrial capabilities, and aligns with Oman Vision 2040 in driving economic diversification and expanding a sustainable industrial base.”

This investment will strengthen Oman’s industrial landscape by attracting high-value pharmaceutical industries and reinforcing SOHAR Port and Freezone’s position as a key gateway connecting regional industries to global markets. Through this collaboration, SOHAR Freezone reaffirms its commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth and maintaining its pivotal role in the global trade ecosystem.

