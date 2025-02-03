Muscat: Demonstrating its unwavering commitment to enhancing and expanding services for corporate clients, Sohar Islamic, the Islamic Window of Sohar International, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation: Oman’s first and only Sharia-compliant corporate mobile banking app. Tailored exclusively to meet the unique needs of the corporate sector, this app empowers businesses to operate with unparalleled efficiency by providing seamless and innovative banking solutions.

Mr. Abdul Wahid Al Murshidi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, highlighted the significance of modern digital tools for today’s businesses. He stated: “In an increasingly dynamic business landscape, companies are turning to digital solutions that deliver efficiency, convenience, and security. With this innovative app, our aim is to empower corporate clients with greater control and deeper financial insights, enhancing the value we provide. At Sohar Islamic, we are steadfast in our commitment to fostering a robust digital ecosystem that meets the ever-evolving needs of the corporate sector.”

The Corporate Mobile Banking App offers a comprehensive suite of features that streamline and enhance business banking operations. Key features include real-time access to account statements for seamless financial monitoring, allowing businesses to stay on top of their accounts at all times. Payroll management is simplified with the ability to approve salary uploads with just a few taps, eliminating delays associated with paperwork and ensuring timely salary disbursements. The app also allows for secure and convenient viewing and approval of fund transfers, empowering users to authorize transactions from anywhere, at any time. Additionally, businesses can efficiently manage corporate bill payments, authorizing payments directly through the app for better control over payables and ensuring timely settlements. Security remains a top priority with the integration of two-factor authentication, offering the flexibility of static or dynamic passwords for enhanced data protection. Advanced biometric authentication options, including fingerprint and Face ID recognition, further ensure secure and swift access to accounts, providing both convenience and robust security for corporate clients.

Mr. Sajeel Bashiruddin, Chief Digital Officer at Sohar International, stated, "Our Corporate Mobile Banking App offers a comprehensive suite of services specifically tailored to meet the unique needs of business customers. Beyond optimizing operations and enhancing convenience, the app is strategically designed to drive productivity and streamline financial tasks, resulting in a more efficient financial management experience for businesses. It provides enhanced control, deeper financial insights, and continues to evolve to deliver even more value. As pioneers in digital banking solutions, we remain committed to advancing financial inclusion and empowering businesses through innovation."

Corporate and government clients can easily access the app by downloading it from the Apple Store or Google Play and logging in using their corporate internet banking credentials. Clients who are not yet registered can do so through their dedicated relationship managers or by visiting their closest branch. In addition to the Corporate Mobile Banking App, Sohar Islamic continues to provide a range of digital services tailored to its wholesale banking clients. The Corporate Internet Banking Service offers online tools that save time, reduce paperwork, and lower costs, further enhancing the banking experience for corporate customers.

Sohar Islamic remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional value to its customers. By continuously advancing digital banking solutions, the bank strives to empower businesses with the tools they need to thrive in a fast-paced, competitive environment. Through its innovative services, Sohar Islamic is not only enhancing the banking experience for its clients but also supporting Oman's broader vision for economic diversification and technological advancement. As a trusted financial partner, Sohar Islamic is dedicated to helping its customers succeed, while driving positive change for the country as a whole.

About Sohar International

