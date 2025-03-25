Muscat: Reinforcing its commitment to the growth and prosperity of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Sohar International partnered with Al Mouj Walk to offer more than 50 local entrepreneurs a platform to showcase their products, thereby fostering business development and community engagement. The event, dubbed as “Sohar International Souq – Layali Al Mouj” was held from Thursday, March 20 to Saturday, March 22, providing a vibrant marketplace where creativity, passion, and commerce converged. To enhance both vendor and customer experiences, Sohar International provided an integrated network of POS systems, ensuring secure and seamless transactions throughout the event.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Abdulwahid Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International stated, “At Sohar International, we recognize that SMEs are the backbone of a thriving economy, driving innovation, job creation through supporting and empowering local talents and competencies to achieve sustainable growth. Through initiatives such as Sohar International Souq – Layali Al Mouj, we are committed to creating valuable opportunities for entrepreneurs to expand their reach, build strong networks, and position themselves for long-term success. It is through such efforts that we reaffirm our role as a catalyst for socioeconomic progress, creating a more resilient and prosperous future for all.”

The event acted as a platform for the SMEs to showcase a diverse range of local products across multiple sectors, ranging from food and beverage, to fashion, health and cosmetics products, and electronics, offering visitors an opportunity to explore a diverse selection of local brands with ease and convenience ahead of the Eid Al Fitr celebrations. Sohar International was also present throughout the souq’s duration where they hosted the visitors to introduce them to the extensive range of financial services and solutions that the bank provides for various customers. In addition to the main exhibition showcase, the souq also included fun activities for children as well as draws with valuable prizes for the visiting guests.

The “Sohar International Souq – Layali Al Mouj” exemplifies the bank’s strategic approach to community engagement, serving as both a platform for local entrepreneurs and a catalyst for economic resilience. By integrating business growth with meaningful interactions, Sohar International reinforces its commitment to fostering a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem while strengthening its role as a key driver of sustainable economic development.

Beyond its commitment to supporting local SMEs through initiatives like these, Sohar International is renowned for its innovative approach to banking and financial services. With a robust portfolio that spans digital banking solutions, tailored financial products, and secure transaction technologies, the bank continually adapts to meet the evolving needs of its diverse clientele. This forward-thinking ethos is complemented by a strong focus on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and sustainable growth, ensuring that its contributions extend beyond day-to-day operations. By harnessing cutting-edge technology and a people-centric philosophy, Sohar International remains a trusted partner in driving economic progress and empowering both individuals and businesses.

About Sohar International

