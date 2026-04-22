Muscat – From ocean to opportunity, Sohar International participates as a strategic sponsor of the Oman Seafood Pavilion at the 32nd edition of Seafood Expo Global, taking place in Barcelona, Spain, reinforcing its commitment to powering the growth of the Sultanate of Oman’s marine economy.

This participation is underpinned by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, represented by HE. Eng. Yaqoub Khalfan Al Busaidi, Undersecretary for Fisheries Wealth and Head of the Omani Delegation for Global Seafood Barcelona Exhibition, and Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing the fisheries sector and strengthening Oman’s position in global seafood markets.

Commenting on the occasion, Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, said: “Our participation as a strategic sponsor of the Oman Seafood Pavilion reflects Sohar International’s commitment to supporting sectors that hold strong potential for sustainable growth, investment, and export development. The marine economy represents a strategic opportunity for Oman, and we remain focused on enabling businesses across this ecosystem by connecting capital, expertise, and opportunity in ways that contribute to long-term value creation and align with the ambitions of Oman Vision 2040.”

The Sultanate of Oman’s participation in the exhibition is led by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, in collaboration with the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) and the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ).The Omani pavilion features eight Omani companies specializing in various fisheries-related activities, including fishing, value-added industries, and seafood packaging. This reflects the Sultanate’s ongoing efforts to connect its rich marine resources with global markets.

Held at Fira Barcelona Gran Via, Seafood Expo Global is recognized as the world’s largest seafood trade event, bringing together participants from more than 80 countries and featuring 62 national and regional pavilions across over 53,000 square metres of exhibition space. The event serves as a dynamic platform for unlocking new opportunities, fostering global partnerships, and showcasing advancements across fisheries, aquaculture, and sustainable marine technologies.

Through its role as a strategic sponsor, Sohar International supports businesses driving the marine economy by connecting capital, expertise, and opportunity to help the sector grow sustainably. The bank’s participation reflects its focus on enabling high-potential sectors, facilitating investment flows, and strengthening the ecosystem required for long-term, export-led growth.

Oman’s participation underscores its commitment to expanding export markets, attracting quality investments, and keeping pace with global best practices. These efforts contribute to enhancing the fisheries sector’s competitiveness, supporting economic diversification, and advancing the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

The exhibition also features dedicated platforms for startups and innovators in aquaculture, presenting the latest solutions in marine technology, resources, and sustainable feed, further supporting the evolution of a resilient and future-ready marine economy.

About Sohar International

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including a presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om