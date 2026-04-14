Muscat: Sohar International convened an MSX investor session on Monday, 13 April 2026, as part of its ongoing commitment to maintaining transparent and consistent engagement with the investment community. The session focused on presenting the bank’s audited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025, while also providing a broader perspective on its strategic direction and priorities for the period ahead.

Held in coordination with the Muscat Stock Exchange and conducted virtually via Zoom, the session brought together shareholders and financial analysts for an in-depth discussion on key operating dynamics and market positioning. The session was led by Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer, with Majid Nasser Al Busaidi, Chief Risk Officer; Craig Barrington Bell, Chief Financial Officer; Fahad Akbar Al Zadjali, Head of Sohar Islamic; and Azzan Mohammed Al Jahwari, Head of Strategy Management, participating as panellists. The discussion included a detailed presentation of the audited results, followed by an interactive Q&A session that enabled direct dialogue on key metrics, performance drivers, and underlying business trends.

Commenting on the significance of the session, Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer, Sohar International, stated, “Engagements of this nature extend beyond the presentation of financial results and reflect a deliberate approach to strengthening understanding between the bank and its investors. Sessions such as these provide a structured platform to connect performance with the decisions, frameworks, and priorities that shape the institution’s direction. At Sohar International, we maintain a long-term perspective across risk, capital, and growth, supported by disciplined execution and clear communication. As the operating environment continues to evolve, we remain focused on delivering measurable value to our shareholders while staying aligned with Oman’s broader economic trajectory and the continued advancement of its financial sector.”

The discussion outlined the bank’s performance across key financial and operational indicators, including trends in core operating income, asset quality, capital adequacy, and evolving risk priorities. It also placed these outcomes within the bank’s broader operating direction, highlighting how Sohar International continues to convert strategic focus into tangible progress through targeted investment in digital capabilities, ongoing enhancement of organizational effectiveness, and a more deliberate approach to customer delivery, as reflected in the bank’s financial performance for the year.

The session was structured to enable broad participation across the investment community, with access facilitated through a streamlined digital registration process incorporating both a dedicated QR code and a login link. The format supported real-time interaction, allowing stakeholders to raise queries and engage directly with the bank’s leadership. This approach reflects Sohar International’s continued focus on maintaining open and consistent engagement with its stakeholders, reinforcing confidence through responsiveness and access to management.

As a forward-looking institution, Sohar International remains committed to sustaining its performance momentum while strengthening its institutional capabilities. The bank is positioned to capture emerging opportunities within a shifting financial landscape while maintaining a steady operating profile. In doing so, it plays an active role in supporting Oman’s economic development and contributing to the resilience of the broader financial sector.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om