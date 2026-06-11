Cairo, Egypt – Exabeam, the leader in Behavior Intelligence for the agentic enterprise, has doubled itssupport engineering team in Egypt, reinforcing continued long-term investment in local talent development and customer success across the region. The expansion of the Exabeam team in Egypt strengthens its regional presence as the country advances its Digital Egypt agenda and continues to accelerate secure digital transformation across government and critical infrastructure.

Since establishing its Egypt customer support center in 2022, Exabeam has increased its support engineering team by 100% and continues to invest in building in-country expertise and meet regional cybersecurity demands. This growth reflects increasing demand for specialist cybersecurity support as organizations modernize security operations and strengthen resilience against internal and external threats.

Building on this momentum, Exabeam is participating as a Gold Sponsor at Cyber & Information Security Exhibition & Conference (CAISEC) Egypt 2026. It will showcase how AI, behavioral analytics and intelligent agents are helping organizations to proactively detect and defend against evolving threats.

“Our continued investment in Egypt reflects the growing maturity of the country’s cybersecurity landscape and the increasing demand for specialist technical support across the region,” said Mazen Adnan Dohaji, Senior Vice President and General Manager, IMETA at Exabeam. “Since establishing our local support team in 2022, we have focused on developing highly skilled local talent with the technical expertise, customer focus, and ownership needed to support customers across Egypt. We remain committed to investing in our people, supporting our customers, and contributing to national cybersecurity progress.”

CAISEC Egypt brings together government leaders, security professionals and industry experts to address the evolving cybersecurity landscape. During the event, Exabeam will participate in both a panel and roundtable discussion. The team will share expert insights on how organizations can leverage AI, behavioral analytics, and automation to proactively identify threats, improve threat detection and build greater cyber resilience.

“Egypt continues to establish itself as one of the region’s most dynamic technology markets, supported by a growing focus on cybersecurity resilience,” said Muhammad Eissa, Regional Sales, Egypt Manager at Exabeam. “Our participation in CAISEC Egypt reflects our long-term commitment to the country and our belief in the tremendous opportunities ahead. As demand for our solutions continue to grow, we are exploring opportunities to further expand our presence in Egypt.”

Exabeam continues investment in Egypt to align with the country’s growing role as a regional cybersecurity hub and its long-term commitment to supporting customers across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa. Backed by strong regional momentum and more than 20% growth between 2024 and 2025, Exabeam remains focused on expanding local expertise, strengthening customer support, and advancing cybersecurity innovation across the region.

About Exabeam

Exabeam is the leader in Behavior Intelligence for the agentic enterprise. As organizations deploy digital workers and confront machine-speed adversaries, Exabeam applies agent-powered analytics to understand and govern the behavior of both human and non-human insiders. With integrated Exabeam Nova cybersecurity agents, Exabeam delivers flexible, industry-proven solutions for insider threat coverage of humans and agents and faster, more accurate threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR). As the pioneer of user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) and the innovator behind Agent Behavior Analytics (ABA), Exabeam is trusted by more than 3,000 enterprises worldwide to reduce risk, secure the digital workforce, and accelerate security operations. Learn more at www.exabeam.com.

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About CAISEC Egypt

Cyber and Information Security Exhibition and Conference (CAISEC) is the leading expo for the cybersecurity community. Top cybersecurity enterprises, CISOs from major corporations across the Middle East and Africa, government dignitaries and cyber leaders, regional and international delegations and global experts will come together to decisive lead cybersecurity transformations across sectors and nations. The objective of CAISEC is to provide a world-class platform that stimulates knowledge sharing, collaboration and networking between all stakeholders to drive digital transformation and build a safe cyberspace for all.

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