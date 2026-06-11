Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has reinforced its commitment to making families central to its urban planning and public realm priorities through a landmark partnership with the Ministry of Family to support the Family First programme, in line with UAE Year of Family objectives.

Reflecting the UAE leadership’s vision of positioning the Emirati family as a cornerstone of development, social balance and sustainability, as outlined in the UAE National Family Growth Agenda 2031, the partnership will support the integration of family-centred principles into public spaces across the emirate.

It will also enhance comfort, accessibility and recreation for families, while encouraging more inclusive approaches to community planning, strengthening coordination through the exchange of expertise and best practices with specialists in inclusive design, public realm management, and social cohesion. Furthermore, the agreement will advance joint programmes that respond to the needs of children, adults, and older family members, as well as promote awareness of the contribution of well-designed areas in supporting family wellbeing and enriching daily life.

Commenting on the agreement, Her Excellency Hessa Abdulrahman Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary for the Empowerment of People of Determination and Senior Citizens at the Ministry of Family, said that it reflects the ministry’s commitment to supporting national efforts aimed at enhancing the role of families in society and reinforcing its stability and cohesion, in line with the directives of nation’s wise leadership, which considers them to be an essential foundation for societal prosperity and sustainable development.

Her Excellency noted the importance of this initiative in enhancing urban environments through facilities, public spaces and services, thereby contributing to families’ daily quality of life, enhancing their capacity for community interaction, and enabling them to lead healthy, balanced and safe lifestyles.

Her Excellency also affirmed that the agreement marks an important move towards supporting the objectives of the Year of Family and the UAE National Family Growth Agenda 2031, through the development of joint initiatives and projects that contribute to promoting family-friendly cities and strengthening coordination among government entities in designing urban policies and services that are more responsive to community needs and future aspirations. Her Excellency also commended DMT’s leading role and efforts in developing infrastructure and urban facilities that improve liveability while reinforcing sustainability and social bonds.

His Excellency Fady El Borno, Executive Director of the Strategy Sector at the DMT, said: “Our collaboration with the Ministry of Family represents an important step in turning shared national priorities into practical action that will shape the emirate’s future in a more deliberate and meaningful way. It reflects a mutual understanding that the foundations of a strong society are built not only through policy, but through the strengthening of family bonds, elevating quality of life, and supporting conditions that enable families to thrive over time. It also reflects our wise leaders’ approach to infrastructure development, where today’s decisions are shaped to serve tomorrow’s communities and leave a lasting impact for generations.”

The department has also signed several other key agreements, further strengthening institutional collaboration and supporting the delivery of more integrated, responsive, and future-ready urban solutions.

DMT has brought together multiple stakeholders to improve how urban appearance and public realm issues are handled through inspection systems. These include Relaam Real Estate, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), TAQA Water Solutions, Abu Dhabi Maritime, e&, Q Mobility, and the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi. The collaboration is designed to streamline the reporting, review, follow-up, and closure of cases that affect the city’s visual quality, while enabling faster coordination and clearer responsibilities across the relevant entities.

DMT has partnered with Origen Technology to develop and implement a unified AI-powered platform that will bring multiple systems together in one place and provide a dynamic 3D representation of the emirate. The project is intended to create a single authoritative digital environment that supports urban planning, infrastructure, transportation, real estate, and operations support through integrated data and advanced analytics, and smart city capabilities.

The department has also partnered with China Harbour, one of China’s foremost engineering companies with operations in more than 80 countries, to support the advancement of Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure through world-class technical expertise, innovative construction methods and smart city solutions. The collaboration is set to support joint efforts in the areas of transport, tunnelling, bridge construction, modular systems and sustainable infrastructure, while also supporting green space restoration, quality value housing, and the use of AI in design and construction.