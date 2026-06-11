Muscat, Oman — Yango Ride, part of the global technology company Yango Group, has launched an initiative providing approximately 11,000 partner drivers across the Sultanate with complimentary access to Yango Play for 180 days. As part of a broader driver support programme in Oman, the benefit gives partner drivers and their families free access to a range of entertainment and educational content, including movies, series, music and children’s programming within the company’s ecosystem.

The offer activation codes were distributed to partner drivers during Eid Al-Adha on May 25 and can be activated until June 30.

The ecosystem initiative is the first of its kind across Yango Ride markets and reflects the company’s efforts to recognise the contribution of partner drivers who support mobility services throughout Oman.

Commenting on the initiative, Sheikha Ambuali, General Manager of Yango Oman, said: “Partner drivers spend much of their day helping people move around Oman, often balancing work with family responsibilities. We wanted this initiative to offer something they could enjoy beyond their time on the road. Yango Play gives drivers and their families access to entertainment they can experience together, making this a simple way to recognise their contribution and thank them for the role they play in our community.”

Yango Play was selected because it offers a broad range of family-oriented content, giving partner drivers and their families an opportunity to spend time together beyond work hours.

The initiative builds on Yango Oman’s broader efforts to support partner drivers through a growing portfolio of benefits, partnerships and community-focused programmes in collaboration with Shell Oman, Thawani Pay and the Ministry of Social Development alongside initiatives such as Drivers’ Dreams, Yango Oman continues to invest in programmes that support drivers’ financial wellbeing, professional development and overall experience. Complimentary access to Yango Play represents the latest addition to these efforts, designed to enhance their experience both on and off the road.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is an international tech company, transforming globally sourced technologies into everyday services that are tailored to local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. Yango Group provides its digital services, including mobility, delivery, foodtech, entertainment among many others, across 30+ countries in Africa, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, South Asia and other regions.