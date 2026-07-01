Manama: BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, has launched the fifth edition of its annual “MASAR” Fintech Summer Internship Program, Program for third and fourth-year university students.

The two-month program offers participants hands-on exposure to the fintech sector through practical experience across several departments at BENEFIT. It is designed to help students understand real workplace dynamics, build professional confidence, and develop the skills needed to support their transition from university to the labor market.

This year’s edition focuses on providing a well-rounded internship experience that combines daily workplace learning with cross-functional collaboration and professional development opportunities. Participants will have the opportunity to work closely with different teams, gain insight into BENEFIT’s operations, and learn more about the company’s role in supporting Bahrain’s digital payments infrastructure and electronic financial services ecosystem.

Mr. Salah Al Awadhi, Chief Human Resources Officer at BENEFIT, commented: “We are proud to launch the fifth edition of MASAR, a program that reflects BENEFIT’s continued commitment to investing in Bahraini youth and preparing them for the future of the fintech sector. Our aim is to give students a real opportunity to learn from the workplace, build confidence, and develop practical skills that will help them take their first steps into their professional careers.”

Mr. Al Awadhi added: “This year’s program has been tailored to offer a more comprehensive experience by combining hands-on training across our departments with enrichment activities outside the workplace that focus on communication, teamwork, and career readiness. These activities broaden the overall internship experience and give students additional opportunities to learn, engage, and grow beyond their day-to-day training. We look forward to seeing the participants make the most of this opportunity and carry the experience forward into their future careers.”

Through “MASAR,” BENEFIT continues to strengthen the connection between higher education and the labor market by providing young talent with direct exposure to professional environments and practical learning opportunities in one of the Kingdom’s most dynamic sectors. The program also supports Bahrain’s broader ambition to further develop its position as a regional financial hub by helping prepare a new generation of talent equipped to contribute to the continued growth and innovation of the financial services ecosystem.

For more information,

Aisha Buhiji

Administrator, PR Corporate Communication

ayshab@benefit.bh www.benefit.bh

The Benefit Company B.S.C (C) P.O Box 2546, Seef District, Kingdom of Bahrain