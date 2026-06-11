Service to be operated on Airbus A350-900 aircraft, equipped with the airline’s award-winning Qsuite and Starlink – the fastest Wi-Fi in the sky

DOHA, Qatar – Qatar Airways has announced the resumption of daily flights between its Doha home base and Philadelphia (PHL), effective 1 August 2026. The reinstated service expands the airline’s North American network to 14 destinations, further strengthening its connectivity for travellers across the region.

Qatar Airways will resume the direct flights to the largest city in Pennsylvania operating Airbus A350-900 aircraft which is equipped with the airline’s award-winning Qsuite business class and Starlink, the fastest Wi-Fi in the sky. More than 140 Qatar Airways aircraft are equipped with Starlink, making it the world’s first and largest Starlink-equipped widebody fleet.

The resumption of flights reflects the airline’s deep commitment to the U.S. market and will provide seamless connections to destinations across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East via its award-winning hub, Hamad International Airport. In the U.S., the resumed flights will provide enhanced onward connectivity through Qatar Airways’ oneworld partner, American Airlines.

Since launching its inaugural U.S. service to New York in 2007, Qatar Airways has steadily expanded its presence across North America, offering passengers increased flexibility, premium travel experiences, and seamless connectivity to more than 160 destinations worldwide.

Qatar Airways flights to Philadelphia (PHL)

Departing daily from 1 August 2026:

Doha (DOH) to Philadelphia (PHL) – Flight QR727: Departure 08:00; Arrival 15:05

Philadelphia (PHL) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR728: Departure 21:30; Arrival 17:00

Qatar Airways will operate flights to the following North American destinations this summer: Atlanta (ATL), Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), Dallas (DFW), Houston (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), Montreal (YUL), New York (JFK), San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA), Toronto (YYZ), and Washington D.C. (IAD).

Bookings can be made at qatarairways.com or through the airline’s mobile app.

About Qatar Airways

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways won the ‘World’s Best Airline’ title for an unprecedented ninth time at the 2025 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. Qatar Airways was previously named the World’s Best Airline in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2024.

The airline continues to be synonymous with excellence, and has yet again received recognition for ‘World's Best Business Class’, and ‘World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge’. As the leading connector in the region, Qatar Airways has also been lauded with the ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’ title for the 13th time.

Qatar Airways recently received the Platinum performance recognition by Cirium, the leading aviation analytics organisation, for its reliability and operational performance. The recognition is a testament to the airline’s unwavering commitment to providing seamless and proven operations as part of its award-winning passenger experience.

This summer, Qatar Airways will fly to over 160 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport. The airport has been recognised as the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ for 11 consecutive years, as well as ‘World’s Best Airport Shopping’ for the third year in a row by Skytrax. Hamad International Airport has previously been named the ‘World’s Best Airport’ by Skytrax in 2021, 2022, and 2024.

Qatar Airways was the first Airline in the Middle East to be certified to the highest level of IATA’s Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) programme, based on recognised environmental management system principles (such as ISO 14001). As an inaugural signatory to the Buckingham Palace Declaration in March 2016, Qatar Airways became the first airline globally to be certified to the industry standard for the prevention of illegal wildlife trafficking in aviation.

For further information, visit qatarairways.com or the Qatar Airways mobile app.