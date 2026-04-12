Muscat: Reinforcing its commitment to delivering meaningful experiences and celebrating the true spirit of Ramadan, Sohar International has successfully concluded its highly engaging Ramadan Contest, which witnessed participation from over half a million people. The campaign culminated in a grand draw featuring 60 qualified participants, selected as 20 winners each week, competing for the grand prize, with one lucky winner driving away in a brand-new Jetour Dashing. Designed to embody the values of generosity, gratitude, and togetherness that define the holy month, the campaign stood as a testament to the Bank’s ability to create impactful initiatives that resonate widely and bring communities together. Over the course of campaign, participants engaged with weekly social media questions, reinforcing the campaign’s strong engagement and widespread appeal.

The grand draw, held after the Eid holiday, was attended by Eng. Aisha Al Saifi, Chief Technology Officer, and Dr. Mazin Al Raisi, Chief Marketing Officer.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Mazin Al Raisi, Chief Marketing Officer at Sohar International, stated, “The Ramadan Contest embodies the heart of what Sohar International strives to achieve—celebrating meaningful moments that connect people and nurture the values of generosity, gratitude, and unity. Through this campaign, we were able to create moments of genuine joy, not only for our lucky winner but for all participants who engaged. We believe that initiatives like these transcend banking, they are about touching lives, fostering connection, and expressing appreciation in ways that are heartfelt and lasting. At Sohar International, we remain committed to designing experiences that leave a positive mark, strengthen social bonds, and celebrate what truly matters in life.”

Beyond the winner of the grand prize, the initiative emphasized the Bank’s ability to create memorable experiences that celebrate special occasions. By thoughtfully combining entertainment, participation, and reward, the Ramadan Contest became more than just a competition— it was a celebration of community, festivity, and shared enjoyment during the Holy month.

Building on the success of the Ramadan Contest, Sohar International continues to explore initiatives that bring joy, excitement, and reward people. The Bank remains committed to designing campaigns that celebrate milestones, festive moments, and special occasions, reinforcing its position as a forward-thinking institution that values creating experiences that go beyond banking, leaving a lasting impression with people.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om