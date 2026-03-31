CAIRO, EGYPT : Accor, a global leader in hospitality, and Orascom Development Egypt, a leading developer specialized in creating vibrant, integrated communities, are pleased to announce the signing of a management agreement to reposition the iconic Mövenpick El Gouna as Sofitel El Gouna Resort, a luxury resort. The property will undergo an extensive phased renovation program starting in 2027, transforming it into a flagship destination under the Sofitel brand, further strengthening Accor’s luxury portfolio in Egypt.

Developed in partnership with Orascom Development Egypt and Arabian Peninsula Hospitality, the project reflects a shared ambition to partner with El Gouna Red Sea, a premium coastal destination by Orascom Development in Egypt, where lifestyle, culture and hospitality converge.

As a pioneer in creating platforms across art, culture, entertainment, entrepreneurship, hospitality, gastronomy and sports, El Gouna continues to shape Egypt’s lifestyle scene. From the El Gouna Film Festival to Taste El Gouna to international sporting championships, the town leads and inspires its global community of more than 50 nationalities.

“Egypt has always held a special place in Sofitel’s story, and today’s signing of Sofitel El Gouna Resort represents a new chapter in our journey here. El Gouna embodies a rare balance of nature, community and international lifestyle, making it an ideal setting for Sofitel. This project reflects our shared ambition with our partners to create a landmark resort that celebrates both local identity and French elegance.”

— Maud Bailly, CEO of Sofitel, Sofitel Legend, MGallery and Emblems

A Flagship Resort in the Heart of El Gouna Red Sea

Located along the Red Sea, El Gouna is a sunny seaside livable town that operates all year round, defined by its waterfront living, lagoons, distinctive architecture, and vibrant marina lifestyle.

Developed over the past 36 years, El Gouna is a vibrant destination, home to a diverse international community representing more than 50 nationalities, while welcoming around one million visitors annually. Just 30 minutes from Hurghada International Airport and within a five-hour direct flight from the UK and major European cities, the town offers seamless accessibility for both residents and visitors.

This combination of accessibility, established community, and year-round livability is reflected in a fully developed ecosystem, from boutique hideaways to five-star resorts, with more than 18 hotels set within a vibrant town that includes five schools, a hospital, and thriving business hubs.

With over 100 dining concepts, El Gouna has also set a new benchmark for hospitality on the Red Sea, reinforcing its position as a place where people choose to live, work, invest, and truly belong.

Sofitel El Gouna Resort will benefit from a rare and expansive beachfront peninsula setting, combining both sea and lagoon access - an exceptional feature within the destination. This unique positioning will enable the creation of a large-scale, immersive luxury resort designed to become a central anchor within El Gouna’s grand hospitality landscape.

The project aligns with the town’s strategy of creating unmatched premium experiences to visitors and residents alike, further reinforcing its appeal to international travelers.

“El Gouna on the Red Sea is renowned for its international standards and integrated lifestyle offering, anchored by a portfolio of premium hotels. The addition of Sofitel reflects a shared commitment to quality hospitality and reinforces confidence in Orascom Development Egypt and El Gouna’s growth vision. Set within El Gouna’s iconic lagoon landscape, Sofitel El Gouna Resort will deliver a refined and immersive experience that stays true to the town’s distinctive character.”

— Dr Eskandar Tooma, Chairman of Orascom Development Egypt

“Our partnership with Accor and Sofitel reflects our long-term vision to continuously build on El Gouna’s position as a premium global destination on the Red Sea. It reinforces the town’s international profile while adding a new layer to its distinctive identity, lifestyle offering, and vibrant community. With its exceptional location, integrated design, and focus on refined experiences, Sofitel El Gouna will play a key role in the next chapter of hospitality within the destination, attracting visitors from around the world.”

— Mohamed Amer, CEO of El Gouna

A Luxurious Experience for Every Traveler

Following a comprehensive renovation, Sofitel El Gouna Resort will feature 420 rooms and suites, all reimagined to reflect Sofitel’s signature art de vivre, where French zest meets local inspiration. The interiors will combine contemporary sophistication with subtle references to Egyptian heritage, creating a refined and immersive atmosphere.

The resort will offer a rich and diverse culinary scene, designed to appeal to an international clientele while celebrating local flavors. This will be complemented by an extensive range of leisure and wellness facilities, including a spacious spa, fitness center, and outdoor areas designed to fully leverage the property’s exceptional natural surroundings.

In addition, the hotel will include dedicated meeting and event spaces, positioning Sofitel El Gouna Resort as a destination of choice for both leisure and business travelers seeking a distinctive and elevated experience on the Red Sea.

A Strategic Conversion Supporting Egypt’s Tourism Growth

The project represents the phased transformation of Mövenpick El Gouna into a flagship luxury resort, aligned with the rapid evolution of Egypt’s hospitality landscape toward more experiential and high-end offerings.

Against a backdrop of sustained tourism growth and rising international demand, the Red Sea Riviera continues to establish itself as a leading year-round destination. In this context, Sofitel El Gouna Resort is set to play a defining role, introducing a large-scale, full-service luxury resort that complements the area’s evolving high-end positioning.

“This project reflects our long-term vision to uphold El Gouna’s position as a world-class destination. Our partnership with Accor and Sofitel complements this by bringing internationally recognized standards that align seamlessly with the town’s distinctive identity distinctive identity and strong sense of community, as well as its refined lifestyle offering and commitment to exceptional quality living.”

— Dr. Ali Dayekh, President and CEO of Arabian Peninsula Hospitality

Strengthening Sofitel’s Presence in Egypt

The signing of Sofitel El Gouna Resort reinforces the brand’s commitment to Egypt as a strategic luxury market, complementing its existing network including Sofitel Cairo El Gezirah and Sofitel Cairo Downtown Nile (615 rooms), while supporting its ambition to deliver culturally rooted, emotionally engaging experiences; the brand is also progressing with Sofitel Legend Giza Pyramids, expected in 2028.

With this new addition, Sofitel further strengthens its presence in key resort destinations, offering travelers a distinctive blend of French art de vivre and local authenticity in some of the world’s most desirable locations.

ABOUT EL GOUNA

El Gouna, the fully integrated town by Orascom Development, has been the most prominent destination nestled on the Red Sea on an area of 36.9 million square meters for more than 35 years. The town encompasses 9,200 delivered residential units, 18 hotels with 2,800 rooms, schools offering various international curricula including Swiss and British certifications, an international hospital, start-up workspace facility, four marinas, two world-class golf courses, an Egyptian Premier League football club, a culture & conference center, and an array of services.

With a population of more than 25,000 residents of 50+ nationalities, El Gouna is only 30 minutes from Hurghada International Airport, which is only a four-hour flight from Europe’s major capitals.

Each of El Gouna’s hotels is characterized by unique architectural charm. From the Upper Nubian flair of Steigenberger to the Asian-inspired design of The Chedi, which is part of The Leading Hotels of the World portfolio, and Casa Cook’s down-to-earth yet stylish aesthetic, there’s a hotel for every taste. The interior design across these hotels is sleek and understated, prioritizing maximum comfort. Dining in El Gouna is a culinary delight, with impeccable options featuring flavors from locally sourced ingredients, including supplies from El Gouna’s own farm. The town also offers a curated selection of spas, blending oriental and far Eastern treatments for a holistic relaxation experience.

For more information, please visit elgouna.com

About Sofitel

A pioneer of French luxury hospitality since 1964, Sofitel today embodies heartfelt and committed luxury with a French zest. A seamless blend of the richness of each local culture and the French joie de vivre, the brand delights travelers who appreciate delicacy and subtle refinement, offering them heartfelt and authentic service. At Sofitel, beauty is in the details: life's simple pleasures such as gastronomy and sleep are art forms for an incomparable experience. Sofitel now boasts more than 120 hotels, all elegant and unique, in the world's most sought-after destinations. Among its most remarkable properties: Sofitel Le Scribe Paris Opera, Sofitel London St James, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Sofitel Mexico City Reforma and Sofitel Ambassador Seoul. The brand also offers a selection of heritage luxury hotels under the Sofitel Legend banner, renowned for their timeless elegance and fascinating history, such as Sofitel Legend Casco Viejo Panama City or Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi. More recently, the brand also unveiled its first Sofitel Residences, redefining luxury living with prestigious properties that combine elegant design with Sofitel's renowned service and sophistication. Sofitel is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,800 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL Accor, a booking platform and loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

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Media Relations Contact:

Audrey De Sousa

Senior Director Corporate Communication

Audrey.de-sousa@accor.com

Kanzy Mahmoud

Senior Communication and PR Manager El Gouna

Kanzy.mahmoud@orascomhd.com