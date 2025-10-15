Rising 109 floors and approximately 450 meters

Comprising a total of 684 residences

Sleek design with expansive private balconies

Four themed SkyParks offering unmatched leisure, wellness, and recreation

Crowning the tower at nearly 350 meters, the Luxe Life SkyParks features an infinity pool

Distinguished amenities across several levels of the development, including a cinema, family BBQ zone, and padel court

Dubai, UAE – Sobha Realty, the leading global luxury real estate developer, has announced the launch of its latest development, Sobha SkyParks, on Sheikh Zayed Road. Poised to redefine the city’s architectural landscape, this landmark development represents the company’s iconic address on Dubai’s most prestigious corridor.

Rising 109 floors and reaching a height of approximately 450 meters, Sobha SkyParks will be the tallest development within Sobha Realty’s portfolio, underscoring the brand’s leadership as a visionary force in shaping Dubai’s skyline. The development comprises 684 residences, representing an exceptional fusion of scale, design, and precision craftsmanship.

Guided by Sobha’s “The Art of Detail” philosophy, Sobha SkyParks has been conceived as a refined expression of modern luxury, with a unique straight-line structure that highlights a sleek and timeless aesthetic. The tower is articulated into five slender sub-towers that appear to combine and support each other as they rise skyward, with minimalist glass façades and perfectly aligned inset balconies, creating a vertical elegance that is both understated and iconic. Inside, each residence is thoughtfully designed with sophisticated finishes and spacious layouts, complemented by expansive private balconies that offer panoramic views across Sheikh Zayed Road, the Palm Jumeirah, and the Arabian Gulf. The development reflects the concept of vertical urbanization, seamlessly blending community, lifestyle, and leisure within a single development.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Ravi Menon, Chairman of Sobha Group, said: “Sobha SkyParks reflects our unwavering commitment to shaping the future of urban living in Dubai. It stands as a testament to Sobha’s excellence and meticulous attention to detail, blending timeless design and unparalleled amenities in the heart of Dubai. With this launch, we continue to push the boundaries of luxury and innovation in Dubai.”

Among Sobha SkyParks’ most distinctive features will be four themed SkyParks, each spanning six stories, an unprecedented scale of elevated leisure and wellness, offering immersive indoor and outdoor experiences elevated hundreds of meters in the sky.

From family-friendly play zones and padel courts in the ADVENTURE ZONE SkyPakrs, to multi-level fitness circuits and wellness terraces in the ACTIVE LIFE SkyParks, to tranquil zen gardens, reflexology paths, and glass pavilions in the LUSH LIFE SkyParks, each zone has been designed as a unique sanctuary above the city. Crowning the tower at nearly 350 meters, the LUXE LIFE SkyParks features an infinity pool deck; a resort-inspired pool terrace with floating beds, transforming leisure into an unforgettable, elevated escape.

Perfectly positioned along the spine of Dubai, Sobha SkyParks ensures seamless connectivity to the city’s prime destinations, including DIFC, Downtown, Business Bay, Dubai Design District, Dubai Marina, and Jumeirah, offering residents a lifestyle of convenience while enhancing long-term investment value.

With Sobha SkyParks, Sobha Realty adds another milestone to its journey of excellence, building on its legacy of innovation and craftsmanship while continuing to define the standards of luxury real estate in Dubai.

About Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty is an international luxury developer committed to redefining the art of living through sustainable communities. Established in 1976 as an interior decoration firm in Oman by PNC Menon – a visionary entrepreneur, the company has grown its presence with developments and investments in the UAE, Oman, and India. For nearly five decades, Sobha Realty has been redefining the real estate value chain through ‘Backward Integration,’ by leveraging its inherent in-house capabilities of conceptualisation, design, and development. Today, the firm has developed into one of the most prominent and premium real estate developers in the UAE as well as aims to become a global real estate developer, with its essence, ‘The Art of Detail,’ remaining deeply embedded in the organisation’s DNA. With a proven track record of delivering projects ahead of schedule, the company has fourteen masterplans across the UAE and is continually expanding its presence in the city with a number of other prominent projects. The flagship community of Sobha Realty (Sobha Hartland) is a thriving community that is home to over 11,000 residents.

Sobha Siniya Island, Sobha Realty's masterplan and its very first-ever luxury island project, features luxury villas, mansions, and resorts within a serene island setting.