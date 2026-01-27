Dubai: In a strategic move that reflects a shared commitment to supporting homeownership in the UAE, Sobha Realty has announced a new partnership with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), to offer innovative home finance solutions for off-plan property buyers.

Under this collaboration, UAE residents will be able to access Sharia-compliant home financing facilities upon just 35% construction completion of Sobha off-plan properties. This initiative is designed to make homeownership more accessible by reducing the financial entry barrier for buyers.

For Sobha Realty, known for its ‘Backward Integration’ model and meticulous delivery standards, this financing framework complements its commitment to customer trust. The offering is not just a financial product; it’s a continuation of Sobha’s belief that true luxury lies in assurance, transparency, and attention to every detail, including how a home is financed.

Speaking on the collaboration, Ravi Menon, Chairman of Sobha Group, said: “At Sobha, we’ve never viewed a home as a transaction. It’s a legacy built brick by brick, on a foundation of trust. This partnership with ADIB is an extension of that philosophy, offering our off-plan buyers a financing path that’s as thoughtfully constructed as our homes.”

Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty, added: “Today’s buyers seek clarity, credibility, and convenience. Our collaboration with ADIB brings exactly that to the off-plan journey. It’s a progressive step that aligns financial accessibility with the certainty Sobha Realty is known for, ensuring our customers can plan their future with both confidence and ease.”

Amit Malhotra, Global Head of Retail Banking, added: “We are pleased to collaborate with Sobha Realty in this initiative. At ADIB, we are consistently looking for innovative ways to serve our customers and align our financial solutions with their evolving lifestyle needs.

This initiative ensures a more accessible and structured route to homeownership, built on the principles of transparency and Sharia compliance.”

Sobha Realty’s promise has always been deeper than design or delivery. It’s about reimagining what a home can mean. As the UAE’s property market matures and diversifies, this partnership ensures that buyers are not only investing in real estate but entering into a relationship grounded in expertise, vision, and peace of mind.

Whether it’s the signature finishes, the rigorous quality checks, or now, financing designed with the same degree of intent, Sobha Realty continues to redefine what excellence in real estate truly looks like.

About Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty is an international luxury developer committed to redefining the art of living through sustainable communities. Established in 1976 as an interior decoration firm in Oman by PNC Menon – a visionary entrepreneur – the company has grown its presence with developments and investments in the UAE, Oman, and India. For nearly five decades, Sobha Realty has been redefining the real estate value chain through ‘Backward Integration’ by leveraging its inherent in-house capabilities of conceptualization, design, and development. Today, the firm has developed into one of the most prominent and premium real estate developers in the UAE and aims to become a global real estate developer with its essence, the ‘Art of the Detail,’ remaining deeply embedded in the organization’s DNA. With a proven track record of delivering projects ahead of schedule, the company has fourteen masterplans across the UAE and is continually expanding its presence in the city with a number of other prominent projects. The flagship community of Sobha Realty (Sobha Hartland) is a thriving community that is home to over 11,000 residents.

Sobha Siniya Island, Sobha Realty’s masterplan and its very first-ever luxury island project, features luxury villas, mansions, and resorts within a serene island setting.